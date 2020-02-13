Partnership Manager - German Speaker (m/w/d) bei Tech Open GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

About TOA

Tech Open Air is Europe’s leading technology festival about the future of work & life. Our mission is to make people, organisations & the planet future-proof.

With 200+ international speakers, 80+ satellite events, Haus of Tech exhibition hall and over 20k attendees TOA19 was our biggest edition so far. Now we would like you to join us and help us grow even further.







Your Role

As part of our partnership team, you will follow every step of the partner acquisition and negotiation processes, dealing with C-level executives and top stakeholders from some of the world's leading brands, startups and communities to create new long-term partnerships and manage existing ones.





Your Responsibilities

Consult (potential) partners on their event partnership strategy and come up with creative ideas on how to collaborate with TOA.

Identify, prospect, negotiate and secure new business.

Develop strategies for, pitch, and sell mid to large scale partnership packages as well as customized solutions.

Build, manage and maintain strong partner relationships.

Closely work together with account management to make sure all components of the partnership are delivered in a timely, high quality manner.







Ideal Candidate

You have 1-3 years of Sales/BizDev/Account Management experience.

You consider yourself a people person, not a salesperson.

You have a pragmatic approach but know how to hustle.

You are passionate about disruptive content and people and perfectly understand the tech sector.

You are a natural negotiator and can come up with creative solutions when needed.

You have great communication skills and know how to use them to deliver your vision for mutually beneficial deals.

You are detail-oriented and are able to consistently manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced startup environment.

Perfect command of German and English

Start beginning of February. Full-time position, 6 months probation period with the possibility of a long term contract.

We're a young, international team passionate about technology and events and would love to have YOU on our team. If you care about building an ethical and sustainable future for all of us, come this way!