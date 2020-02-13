Senior Programme & Curation Manager (m/f/d) bei Tech Open GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

About TOA

Tech Open Air is Europe’s leading technology festival about the future of work & life. Our mission is to make people, organisations & the planet future-proof. With 200+ international speakers, 80+ satellite events, Haus of Tech exhibition hall and over 20k attendees TOA19 was our biggest edition so far. Now we would like you to join us and help us grow even further. It'll be one hell of a ride!







The Position

The Senior Programme & Curation Manager is responsible for curating a unique and stunning program for TOA20 Berlin and other (international) TOA events organized throughout the year. You’ll make sure TOA’s programme inspires, excites, educates and challenges our audience. Mainly, you’ll be researching top innovators and key players in the tech and startup ecosystem, connecting with potential speakers and negotiating their presence at the event.

You will work closely with TOA’s Production Team when bringing various formats to life (panels, fireside chats, keynotes, artistic performances, workshops, pitches, etc.) and supervise all the needs of speakers on stage.

This is a temporary, full-time position from mid-February to mid-July 2020. Both freelance or employment possible. There's a good chance we’ll extend a longer-term offer if things go well.







Roles and Responsibilities

Continuously researching and staying in-the-know on news related to technology to ensure that TOA’s programme is relevant to our audience and in line with or ahead of the top trends

Ensuring a strong presence of the most disruptive startups as well as high-level representatives from VC’s, accelerator programs, etc.

Develop and manage TOA’s startup program (e.g. startup pitch, startup competition, investor meetings, speaker 1on1’s)

Reaching out to, following up with and keeping track of potential speakers

Creating and growing a strong network of past TOA speakers (top CxOs, founders etc.) to help connect and introduce us to more influential people

Ensuring that not only the speakers but also the content they present on stage is high level, inspiring and relevant as opposed to salesy

Provide leadership and direction to the Junior Programme and Speaker Relations Managers

Work closely with TOA’s Production team to ensure that all elements of the on-stage content and speaker experience are executed flawlessly

Work closely with TOA’s Marketing to ensure that program and speakers are communicated to our audience in an exciting and timely manner

Manage the speaker travel and hotel budget

Support with the creation of the ROS (Run of Show)

On site: Stage and Speaker Lounge management, being the POC for Speakers when questions or last-minute changes arise







Skills & Qualifications