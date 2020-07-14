Director (m/f/d) - Impact Entrepreneurship bei The DO School Innovation Lab

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

DO it: Director Impact Entrepreneurship

You are responsible to lead and grow our work in venture incubation and acceleration with the public sector, foundations and corporates focussing on empowering impact entrepreneurs around the world.







Let’s DO it together.

The DO School is a global organization that enables a purposeful economy that is sustainable and innovative. We’re powered by a community of DOers, innovators, and experts from 100+ countries. Through our unique methodology, we support businesses to transform with purpose: To turn co-created ideas into action, equip people to lead and build movements, and create real change.







Summary of the role

The Director of Impact Entrepreneurship is responsible for the management and growth of one of our four key strategic areas of business (Co-Creative Innovation, Individual Development, Transformation and Impact Entrepreneurship). He/she/they will be responsible for cementing the DO School’s position in the field of social impact and entrepreneurship, for the quality and delivery of our impact programs and for the development of the product portfolio, existing and potential partnerships and the Impact Entrepreneurship team. This position works closely with the management, other area directors, talent & staffing as well as with external business partners.





Key responsibilities

Leadership: Lead and grow Impact Entrepreneurship as a key area of DO School activities; develop strategy, sales funnel, positioning and team

Programs: Design and deliver top-notch venture support programs and/or lead team members to do so

Sales & partnerships: Strategically assess and drive partnership opportunities with existing and new partners to launch more Impact Entrepreneurship programs

Excellency: Bring new insights and tools to current Impact Entrepreneurship curricula to ensure we are cutting edge with regards to venture support

Networks: Build and interact with relevant networks, including but not limited to investors, accelerators, entrepreneurs, associations, political players

Products: Review and update the program portfolio and develop new offers in the area of Impact Entrepreneurship





Your profile

You are an entrepreneurial spirit who is mission-driven and motivated to support entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs and our community on their path to purposeful DOing. You are a leader, who can combine strategy with operations. You are experienced and comfortable working with foundations, government agencies and other organizations to run their vision into concrete programs and activities. At the same time you are an empathetic coach and team leader and able to create inspirational atmospheres online and in the room.

Specifically, ...

You have around 10 years of professional experience in the field of (social) entrepreneurship, impact, venture-building or related fields.

You have direct entrepreneurial and leadership experience (e.g. have started your own business or built / led an accelerator or innovation hub).

You are well-versed in program design, management and delivery

You are comfortable and experienced with online and in-person facilitation

You have coached and/or mentored startups and SMEs

You are experienced in dealing with a wide-range of stakeholders, from C-level business partners to grassroots entrepreneurs

You have broad international and multicultural experience and are able to moderate and facilitate in diverse settings

You are an outstanding communicator, empathetic and open-minded and able to build bridges between seemingly different worlds.

You work well in fast-paced environments, that require flexibility and an open mind

You are purpose-driven, with a good business acumen and the ability to combine big picture strategy with operations and detail-orientation





Language skills

Fluent English (written and spoken, preferably native).

Fluent German (written and spoken, ideally C1).

Other languages are highly advantageous.

Note that the DO School is an international community, with English as its common language.







What’s in it for you

The opportunity to make a difference in a global organization and contribute to our ambitious growth and impact goals.

The collaboration with an entrepreneurial, creative and international team as well as the chance to engage with a global community of purposeful DOers - entrepreneurs, experts and intrapreneurs - from over 90 countries.

An environment in which the alignment of passion and purpose is encouraged and the hunger and ability for getting things done celebrated.

A competitive salary with benefits, team building activities and professional development initiatives





Application

We look forward to your application! Our application process is always online, so please submit your application through our application portal.



Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. If you have any questions about the application process or the job description, please send an email to: career@thedoschool.org.



Please note that we only accept applicants who have the right to work in Germany.

Equal opportunity employer: The DO School provides equal employment opportunities to all people, without discrimination based on country of origin, color, religion, gender, creed, national origin, marital status, disability or sexual orientation.