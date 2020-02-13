Individual Development Specialist (m/f/d) bei The DO School Innovation Lab GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

As an Individual Development Specialist, you will plan and deliver quality programming across participant groups (youth, management, top leaders) in both English and German.





Let’s DO it together.

The DO School is a global organization that enables a purposeful economy that is sustainable and innovative. We’re powered by a community of DOers, innovators, and experts from 100+ countries. Through our unique methodology, we support businesses to transform with purpose: To turn co-created ideas into action, equip people to lead and build movements, and create real change.





Key responsibilities:

This role is responsible for the design, development and delivery of programs, workshops and experiences for youth, leadership and top leadership development. Current programs within the scope of this role include a corporate-sponsored youth development / orientation program in German, a corporate-sponsored program with migrant communities as well as leadership academies for intrapreneurs.

You will be part of the Individual Development team with the DO School and be responsible for design and facilitation of relevant programs as well as stakeholder management and relationship development with our partners. In this role you will work closely with the Director of Individual Development, internal team members on the relevant programs and relevant stakeholders on the partner’s side.

Specifically, your responsibilities will include:

Designing and adapting DO School individual development programs to fit the needs of partners and participants

Co-facilitating individual development programs across participant groups

Creating a positive, high energy atmosphere throughout to enable participants to learn by DOing

Managing program support stakeholders, such as experts and speakers

Capturing and documenting outputs, products and evaluation from relevant programs

Capturing knowledge and best practices to continue to iterate and improve core programs

Collaborating and partnering with other individual development team members and colleagues from other areas to integrate programs and keep learning





Your profile:

You love working with and empowering people! Whether it’s encouraging young people to find their path, creating bridges between communities, supporting intrapreneurs and leaders to develop, you have an empathetic approach and are able to coach and motivate others. You are able to bring the best out in people and can adapt your communication and approach to different groups.

You have a minimum of 7 years experience roles involving program & curriculum design, facilitation and online learning.

Ideally you have qualifications or extensive experience in one of the following: systemic coaching, teaching, leadership training, individual development or youth development

You have worked with a diverse range of stakeholders. Specifically, you have experience working with youth, young talent and corporate partners. Ideally, you have worked with leaders and senior leaders.

You have strong experience in stakeholder management and project management.

You are a team player, both a great listener and communicator, and able to both lead and contribute to your team(s)

You are experienced with cultural diversity in a working environment

You are fluent in English and German (min. C1 - please note that the DO School is an international community with English as it’s common language)





What´s in it for you:

The opportunity to make a difference in a small but global and growing organization and contribute to our ambitious growth and impact goals.

The collaboration with an entrepreneurial, creative and international team as well as the chance to engage with a global community of purposeful DOers - entrepreneurs, experts and intrapreneurs - from over 90 countries. An environment in which the alignment of passion and purpose is encouraged and the hunger and ability for getting things done celebrated.

A competitive salary with benefits, team building activities and professional development initiatives





Application:

We look forward to your application! Our application process is always online, so please submit your application through our application portal.

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis.

Please note that we only accept applicants who have the right to work in Germany.

Equal opportunity employer: The DO School provides equal employment opportunities to all people, without discrimination based on country of origin, color, religion, gender, creed, national origin, marital status, disability or sexual orientation.