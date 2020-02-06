New Work and Entrepreneurship Specialist (m/f/d) bei The DO School Innovation Lab

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Januar 2020

DO it: New Work and Intrapreneurship Specialist

As a New Work and Intrapreneurship Specialist you are the content lead on new work, venture-building, intrapreneurship and community for our programs with corporate partners.







Let’s DO it together

Founded in 2013 by Florian Hoffmann and Katherin Kirschenmann, the DO School is an award winning social business and the cornerstone of a global movement of purposeful doing. The DO School brings together leading organisations, world-renowned experts and talented impact entrepreneurs to clarify new ideas, and bring them to life quickly as new products, processes and services, inspiring seismic cultural shifts that transform people, businesses and society, and create not just better business but a better world – for everyone. The DO School is headquartered in Berlin with offices in Hamburg, New York and Hong Kong and has facilitated engagements in 30 countries for over 50,000 participants to date.







Summary of the role

This role is responsible for guiding strategy and implementation around topics of venture-building, new work and community as a content lead for programs with corporate partners.

You will be part of the Organisational Transformation team with the DO School and be responsible for the design and delivery of relevant programs as well as the stakeholder management and relationship development with our partners. In this role you will work closely with the Director of Organisational Transformation, internal team members on the relevant programs and relevant stakeholders on the partner’s side.

One current program is a community-rooted sustainability program of a global retail brand, which supports local initiatives led by stores across Europe. Within this program, your goal will be to build and support a growing global community of local intrapreneurs with a focus on quality, scaling and collaboration.







Key responsibilities

Design and implement support mechanisms for brands to launch and grow successful ventures

Personally ensure successful planning and implementation of locally-led initiatives

Bring new skills, mindsets, tools and methods to support people in their intrapreneurial success

Be the driving force, enabler and coach for a mindset shift towards entrepreneurial thinking and program ownership

Deliver at scale, e.g. by designing and creating online, coaching, peer-to-peer or train-the-trainer mechanisms

Design and deliver train-the-trainer resources and mechanisms to empower further organisational support for intrapreneur ventures

Connect groups of intrapreneurs into supportive peer communities for shared learning experiences

Develop, deliver and iterate user journeys, including tools and workshops to support ventures

Facilitate in-person workshops and trainings for intrapreneurs







Your profile

You love supporting entrepreneurial, proactive individuals within large organisations to generate change. You have an empathetic approach and are able to coach and motivate others. You can balance big picture thinking with detailed implementation, without losing tenacity and maintaining flexibility. You are confident, a clear communicator and able to facilitate and work with different personalities, cultures and levels of experience.







Specifically

You are an experienced professional (8+ years), with a minimum of 4 years direct experience in a position working with intrapreneurship, venture-building and new work / organisational change in the context of large corporations.

You have introduced new ways of working and supported mindset, behavioural and skills change within teams and organisations, both strategically and operationally

You have built and managed online communities and are comfortable working with remote teams and groups

You are a skilled facilitator and have experience with online facilitation

You are experienced in leadership & development, coaching, online learning or design

You are comfortable interfacing between a company’s internal processes and external stakeholders and community.

You are able to assume different user perspectives and to communicate clearly both directly and indirectly.

Ideally you have experience in CSR, community outreach, or sustainability projects within a corporate context.







Language skills

Fluent English (written and spoken, preferably native).

Fluent German ideal (written and spoken, ideally C1).

Other languages are a big plus (especially Spanish).

Note that the DO School is an international community, with English as its common language.







What’s in it for you

The opportunity to make a difference in a small but global organization and contribute to our ambitious growth and impact goals.

The collaboration with an entrepreneurial, creative and international team as well as the chance to engage with a global community of purposeful DOers - entrepreneurs, experts and intrapreneurs - from over 90 countries.

An environment in which the alignment of passion and purpose is encouraged and the hunger and ability for getting things done celebrated.

A competitive salary with benefits, team building activities and professional development initiatives







Application

We look forward to your application! Our application process is always online, so please submit your application through our application portal: https://thedoschool.jobbase.io/

Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis. We aim to fill this position as soon as possible and will be interviewing on an ongoing basis.

If you have any questions about the application process or the job description.

Please note that we only accept applicants who have the right to work in Germany.

Equal opportunity employer: The DO School provides equal employment opportunities to all people, without discrimination based on country of origin, color, religion, gender, creed, national origin, marital status, disability or sexual orientation.