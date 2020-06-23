Operations Manager (m/f/d) bei The Jodel Venture

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

Come build the community around you!

Jodel is the world’s hyperlocal community. Through its state-of-the-art mobile platform, it enables its users to discover, follow, and participate in-real-time in the most relevant conversations with people nearby.

Be the driving engine of our working environment: We call it Operations Manager because you can shape this role and build on top of it. Keep our working environment productive and develop yourself in the direction of HR, Finance, Sales, etc. Whatever drives you, we give you the space to grow!





Tasks

You manage daily office operations, including welcoming guests, accepting packages, sending mail, making needed purchases, and answering team questions

You support in administrative challenges in HR, Finance and Legal topics

You will create an amazing office environment

You organize team events, team trips and other happenings in the office

You perform general bookkeeping duties, including posting information to accounting software SevDesk and Datev and regularly reconciling accounts.





Qualifications

Ability to work independently and proactively

Very detailed oriented with big sense of ownership and a problem-solving attitude as well as absolutely reliable

Efficient, well organized and fast in understanding and adapt to lots of new challenges

You are fluent in English and German

Previous experience as office manager, personal assistant, customer service or similar positions is a plus

Previous experience in HR management or Finance is a plus

And finally, you are always absolutely positive!





