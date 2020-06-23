Operations Manager (m/f/d) bei The Jodel Venture

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
edit bearbeiten

Operations Manager (m/f/d)

The Jodel Venture
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

Come build the community around you!

Jodel is the world’s hyperlocal community. Through its state-of-the-art mobile platform, it enables its users to discover, follow, and participate in-real-time in the most relevant conversations with people nearby.

Be the driving engine of our working environment: We call it Operations Manager because you can shape this role and build on top of it. Keep our working environment productive and develop yourself in the direction of HR, Finance, Sales, etc. Whatever drives you, we give you the space to grow!

Tasks

  • You manage daily office operations, including welcoming guests, accepting packages, sending mail, making needed purchases, and answering team questions
  • You support in administrative challenges in HR, Finance and Legal topics
  • You will create an amazing office environment
  • You organize team events, team trips and other happenings in the office
  • You perform general bookkeeping duties, including posting information to accounting software SevDesk and Datev and regularly reconciling accounts.

Qualifications

  • Ability to work independently and proactively
  • Very detailed oriented with big sense of ownership and a problem-solving attitude as well as absolutely reliable
  • Efficient, well organized and fast in understanding and adapt to lots of new challenges
  • You are fluent in English and German
  • Previous experience as office manager, personal assistant, customer service or similar positions is a plus
  • Previous experience in HR management or Finance is a plus
  • And finally, you are always absolutely positive!

Benefits

  • Gain valuable experience on a variety of tasks in one of the hottest startups in Berlin according to WIRED
  • You enjoy flat hierarchies with lots of freedom and responsibilities
  • Work with a team of young and smart people from 14 different countries, dedicated to create a sustainable and influencing social media app with millions of passionate users
  • Be part and shape a culture that is laid back, yet ambitious. We are open & humble, clever & bold, playful & friendly. Jodelers take their work seriously, but themselves not too much.
  • Be the most beloved person in the office that represents the oil that keeps our engine running!
https://jodel.com/
