Sales Specialist (m/f/d) bei Too Good To Go GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

Are you passionate about fighting food waste and inspiring people to join the fight? Are you ready to approach as many food locations as possible and convince them to take action? Are you fluent in German and ready to join our movement?

We are looking for a dedicated Sales Specialist based in Berlin. You will be part of an energetic, creative and fun sales team. You will play an active role in advancing our sales strategy and finding the best way to engage with food suppliers all over Germany.

At Too Good To Go, we have an ambitious goal: to inspire and empower everyone to fight food waste.

As the world’s largest food waste-fighting app, we connect stores that have unsold, surplus food with consumers who buy and enjoy it. Our community of 22 million users has saved more than 38 million meals from going to waste across 14 European countries, but there’s still a lot more we want to achieve.

Globally, a third of food is wasted, and climate experts agree that combating food waste is one of the most important things we can do to address the climate crisis. For us, it’s simple: the bigger we get, the better placed we’ll be to make a huge difference. That means we’re looking for talented people with diverse skills and backgrounds to add to our rapidly growing team.





Your responsibilities:

Proactively approach potential stores and build relationships. You will need to find, contact and onboard the right stores via email, phone and visits. You will spend +70% of your time getting in touch with restaurant owners and discovering new partners. You will also travel around Germany to meet potential partners and represent Too Good To Go at local events.

You will introduce new partners to the world of Too Good To Go, train them on how to use the app and advise them on finding the best possible solution for combating food waste

Research the market to find interesting prospects. Cooperate with your team to research influential players, identify stakeholders/decision-makers and generate interest about Too Good To Go and our movement

You will work with weekly and monthly targets and KPI's





Requirements:

You have at least 1-3 years sales experience, especially with respect to cold acquisition and you are not afraid to approach people via phone, email or face-to-face

You have strong communication skills and know-how to grab attention and inspire people

A true passion for sustainability and fighting food waste is a MUST - you know the urgency of change and action for the planet

You are fluent in German (C2) and English (minimum level B2)

You are proactive, organized, and focused on details and accuracy

Located in Berlin

Experience in the food or tech industry is a bonus!





What we offer:

A rare opportunity to work in a social impact company (and certified B Corporation!) where you get to wake up every day knowing that what you do really matters

The experience of being part of an international company with 550 + enthusiastic and highly talented teammates across 15 countries (and counting) – always ready to share knowledge and support each other!

A spacious office in buzzing Kreuzberg, with plenty of common areas and a communal atmosphere

Work with and learn from a fun group of waste warriors who together enjoy extra curricular activities and

Strong personal as well as professional development in a dynamic high-growth scale-up environment





Are you interested?

Please send your application including CV and cover letter as soon as possible. You can apply in English.

Deadline is the sooner the better!

We’re looking forward to getting to know you!