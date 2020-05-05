Head of People & Culture (m/f/d) bei Too Good To Go

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

About us

A third of the food produced in the world is wasted. We are on a mission to fix that.

Too Good To Go is the world's #1 app for fighting food waste. We work with thousands of restaurants and food retailers to make their surplus food available to local consumers. The magic of Too Good To Go has been spreading rapidly across Europe, with over 35 million meals saved across 14 countries to date.

We have big plans to grow rapidly and are building a strong team of engaged and talented Waste Warriors across the globe (550 and counting!). We are now looking for an exceptional Head of People & Culture to join the German superstar team at Too Good To Go in Berlin.

Your mission

We are looking for a Head of People & Culture to help us grow and develop our current team in Germany (55 people). You’ll be part of the management team, report directly to the Country Manager and have the back-up of a supportive Global People & Culture Team. You will be leading a team of two people in the German People & Culture team.

No matter what we do, we are above all a people-driven company. We need someone who can get stuck in the day-to-day operations as well as create and deliver a compelling People & Culture vision and strategy for the longer-term.

This is a great challenge for an innovative People & Culture professional who can take responsibility for ensuring an excellent employee experience and support the management team in a fast-paced, growth environment.

You will lead strategic people projects, ensure we hire the right talents, establish learning and development plans, and champion social and well-being initiatives. You should have a natural mentoring style and will be comfortable training managers and employees on a range of soft skills.

You will be responsible for providing leadership on all things people and culture related, developing structures and strategies to support the team as it rapidly grows, including: Inspire & Empower: Design and lead engagement initiatives that champion a high-performance culture which supports our mission and business objectives. Learning and People Growth: Put in place high-impact (and cost-effective) solutions to develop internal talent. Employee Experience: Ensure an optimal experience at every touchpoint in the life-cycle. Strong and ambitious operations: together with your team, devise a smooth operating process for basic HR Admin activities (payroll/contracts). Talent Acquisition: Working with our global talent specialists and hiring managers to find the right people and give candidates a great experience. Onboarding: Devise first-class induction and other processes. Leadership Development: Support Country Manager and management team as a sounding board and adviser.



A true people person, you’ll be the go-to person for all employees, and work with our Global P&C team to implement initiatives, guidelines and processes.





Requirements

You are naturally a people person.

You have a minimum of 5 years of leadership experience in an HR-related role.

You have strong experience developing a People function in a scale-up, fast-growth business.

You have an innovative style and terrific ideas and can demonstrate the ability to develop and execute them.

You are commercially astute with proven problem solving and influencing skills.

You are a make-it-happen person who is excited to roll up your sleeves – but you also think about the longer-term business implications and requirements.

You are highly organised and can bring structure and clarity to anything.

You can showcase a proven track record and work experience in generalist HR roles including experience with contracts, payroll processing, recruitment and a good working knowledge of employment law.

You thrive in a job that moves quickly and are extremely comfortable with change.

You’re an amazing juggler and work best with a diverse range of tasks from the creative to strategic to administrative.

You are a great communicator with gravitas and credibility, who enjoys presenting and can plan and execute training.

You are a native-level German speaker (C2 level) and speak fluent English.





Our Values

We fight together: food waste is a big beast to fight. We can do it if we fight together as Waste Warriors with no ego. We believe in a #oneteam.

We raise the bar: we always push for more. We work smart, smash barriers and elevate one another.

We keep it simple: our ambitions are bold but our solutions are simple.

We build a legacy: we’re proud of the change we’re driving.

We care: we always look out for each other. Caring is also about the way we do business. We do the right thing.







