Venture Architect (m/f/d) bei Toyota FS Innovation Hub

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

About us

At Toyota FS Innovation Hub we understand, encourage, & lead innovation with breakthrough thinking, testing whilst learning along the way.

Work in the growing and dynamic TFS innovation team to identify business/user needs, develop innovation plans and corporate startups. Manage and execute the plans through to market launch of MVPs. Achieve fast results and output enabled through low hierarchies, short decision process and directly reporting to the Head of Innovation Hub. Work closely with an ecosystem of external delivery partners, such as developers, agile coaches, marketing agencies and other solution providers to deliver solutions for our business “like-a-startup”.







Your roles & responsibilities

Ideation Manager

Thoroughly analyzing industry/market trends and startups to identify disruptions that could be applied within our business

Filling the ideation funnel with new possible venture ideas from the markets and from ideation sessions

Manage product backlog, prioritising needs in line with business goals & terminating sprints where appropriate

Agile Coach

Ensuring a structured innovation or transformation process is followed, based on agile and innovation methods

Product Owner

Developing product/service vision of the venture project in coordination with external delivery partner

Delivering, leading and coordinating up to two venture projects from customer problem to validated MVPs

Responsible for implementation of operational MVPs & scale of successful cases into EAR current business models

Controlling the budget for each venture project

Project Lead

Defining necessary competencies and skills for the respective venture teams to recruit adequate external partner and regularly evaluating their performance

Orchestrating and steering cross-functional venture teams, consisting of various external delivery partners, such as UX/UI designer, marketing agencies and other solution providers

Stakeholder & Partner Manager

Reporting venture project status and respective KPIs to internal stakeholders and external partners

Change Manager

Promoting the work and activities of the Innovation Hub but also transferring agile working mode into the core business

Creating transparency and visibility of vision and goals of venture projects and the innovation hub itself in the core business by preparing communication content





Your profile & qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in business, economics, strategy or equivalent

relevant work experience in either or all those fields:

Management and lead of projects, both classic and agile (e.g. SCRUM), to plan and implement projects but simultaneously iteratively evolve the project as a response to new insights Partner and supplier management experience as well as stakeholder management Product management experience, also covering new services and business models (e.g. SaaS, platforms) Working in innovation, either technology or social

Basic understanding of the process and methodology of agility and innovation techniques (e.g. SCRUM, Design Thinking, Lean Startup)

Entrepreneurial expertise and experience in building a business model

Experience in working in a cross-cultural team

Media and digital literacy (e.g. knowledge about new and relevant technologies in the field of automotive)

Automotive industry knowledge and passion

Ability to work in a high-pressure environment with exposure to multidisciplinary teams

Ability to communicate fluently in English, both written and verbal

Flexibility to travel when required for specific projects





Personal attributes

Passion to develop products and services that are loved by customers

Entrepreneurial mindset with economic thinking

Thinking in business models and ability to successfully perform and act in a fast-paced, challenging environment

Outstanding planning and organizational skills and ability to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously

Building relationships/team working – ability to work effectively with all levels of staff and external suppliers, on a one to one basis and as part of a group or team

Strong collaboration and communication skills to drive effective stakeholder management

Motivating and empowering others to ensure targets and objectives are achieved on time, within budget and to the desired quality

New technologies and innovation-curious mindset

Hands-on mentality, solution oriented through pragmatic work style

Taking ownership and responsibility for actions and projects





Technical skills