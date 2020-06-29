Venture Architect (m/f/d) bei Toyota FS Innovation Hub

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenOrtssucheFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Übersicht LexikonBegriffeThemenVideosBegriff vorschlagen
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Venture Architect (m/f/d)

Toyota FS Innovation Hub
Düsseldorf
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juni 2020

About us

At Toyota FS Innovation Hub we understand, encourage, & lead innovation with breakthrough thinking, testing whilst learning along the way.

Work in the growing and dynamic TFS innovation team to identify business/user needs, develop innovation plans and corporate startups. Manage and execute the plans through to market launch of MVPs. Achieve fast results and output enabled through low hierarchies, short decision process and directly reporting to the Head of Innovation Hub. Work closely with an ecosystem of external delivery partners, such as developers, agile coaches, marketing agencies and other solution providers to deliver solutions for our business “like-a-startup”.


Your roles & responsibilities

Ideation Manager

    • Thoroughly analyzing industry/market trends and startups to identify disruptions that could be applied within our business
    • Filling the ideation funnel with new possible venture ideas from the markets and from ideation sessions
    • Manage product backlog, prioritising needs in line with business goals & terminating sprints where appropriate

    Agile Coach

    • Ensuring a structured innovation or transformation process is followed, based on agile and innovation methods

    Product Owner

    • Developing product/service vision of the venture project in coordination with external delivery partner
    • Delivering, leading and coordinating up to two venture projects from customer problem to validated MVPs
    • Responsible for implementation of operational MVPs & scale of successful cases into EAR current business models
    • Controlling the budget for each venture project

    Project Lead

    • Defining necessary competencies and skills for the respective venture teams to recruit adequate external partner and regularly evaluating their performance
    • Orchestrating and steering cross-functional venture teams, consisting of various external delivery partners, such as UX/UI designer, marketing agencies and other solution providers

    Stakeholder & Partner Manager

    • Reporting venture project status and respective KPIs to internal stakeholders and external partners

    Change Manager

    • Promoting the work and activities of the Innovation Hub but also transferring agile working mode into the core business
    • Creating transparency and visibility of vision and goals of venture projects and the innovation hub itself in the core business by preparing communication content

    Your profile & qualifications

    • Bachelor’s degree in business, economics, strategy or equivalent
    • relevant work experience in either or all those fields:
    1. Management and lead of projects, both classic and agile (e.g. SCRUM), to plan and implement projects but simultaneously iteratively evolve the project as a response to new insights
    2. Partner and supplier management experience as well as stakeholder management
    3. Product management experience, also covering new services and business models (e.g. SaaS, platforms)
    4. Working in innovation, either technology or social
    • Basic understanding of the process and methodology of agility and innovation techniques (e.g. SCRUM, Design Thinking, Lean Startup)
    • Entrepreneurial expertise and experience in building a business model
    • Experience in working in a cross-cultural team
    • Media and digital literacy (e.g. knowledge about new and relevant technologies in the field of automotive)
    • Automotive industry knowledge and passion
    • Ability to work in a high-pressure environment with exposure to multidisciplinary teams
    • Ability to communicate fluently in English, both written and verbal
    • Flexibility to travel when required for specific projects

    Personal attributes

    • Passion to develop products and services that are loved by customers
    • Entrepreneurial mindset with economic thinking
    • Thinking in business models and ability to successfully perform and act in a fast-paced, challenging environment
    • Outstanding planning and organizational skills and ability to manage multiple, competing priorities simultaneously
    • Building relationships/team working – ability to work effectively with all levels of staff and external suppliers, on a one to one basis and as part of a group or team
    • Strong collaboration and communication skills to drive effective stakeholder management
    • Motivating and empowering others to ensure targets and objectives are achieved on time, within budget and to the desired quality
    • New technologies and innovation-curious mindset
    • Hands-on mentality, solution oriented through pragmatic work style
    • Taking ownership and responsibility for actions and projects

    Technical skills

    • Advance user of MS Win and MAC OS based applications
    • Ability to use communication and project management applications (Slack, MS Teams, Confluence, Trello, etc.) and other standard office programs (MS Office, Mac OS, Outlook, etc.)
    • Basic UX/UI designing skills would be beneficial
    Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
    Emma Mapeni
    http://www.toyota-fs.de
    Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
    Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
    Stellenanzeige
    Kontaktinformationen
    Ähnliche Stellen
    Toyota FS Innovation Hub
    Venture Architect (m/f/d) bei Toyota FS Innovation Hub
    Toyota FS Innovation Hub
    place

    Düsseldorf

    Enpal GmbH
    Dev Ops Engineer (m/f/d) bei Enpal GmbH
    Enpal GmbH
    place

    Berlin

    Axel Springer Digital GmbH
    Internship Digital Inhouse Consulting & Investment Management (m/f/d) bei Axel Springer Digital GmbH
    Axel Springer Digital GmbH
    place

    Berlin

    Staffbase GmbH
    Head of UX (m/f/d) bei Staffbase GmbH
    Staffbase GmbH
    place

    Berlin

    airfocus GmbH
    Entrepreneur in Residence (m/f/d) - SaaS bei airfocus GmbH
    airfocus GmbH
    place

    Hamburg