Sales Director Europe / Co-founder (m/f/d) bei Tvarit GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

Über uns

Tvarit GmbH is a rising German startup in the field of Industrial AI. Awarded among the top 8 out of 490 AI companies from the EU (via EDI EU H2020 program), Tvarit brings a robust and state-of-the-art Industrial AI Solutions for German Manufacturing and Automobile companies. Tvarit has proved its technology by acquiring 6 customer accounts in the Automobile and Manufacturing domain (all are billion-dollar multinational companies). We have raised investments from Futury GmbH (a fund supported by billion-dollar investors groups like Heraeus and P&G), securing the financial stability of the company. With techies from strong R&D backgrounds and universities such as TU Darmstadt, Stanford & NASA, Tvarit is on a voyage to become the next unicorn.

Tvarit provides state-of-the-art hands-­on statistical solutions for the automotive and manufacturing industry in Germany to highlight trends and generate insights. Our software’s end objective is to achieve efficient processes management for factories and plants, increasing the yield, increasing the accuracy and reliability by bringing data-driven decisions, shortening the time frame of delivery, and hence direct reflection in terms of profit to the enterprise.

You will be responsible for creating and improving the communication with customers, market position of the organization and achieve financial growth. You will be involved in defining long-term organizational strategic goals, building key customer relationships etc.







Role requirements

We are looking for an entrepreneur with excellent leadership experience, a positive can-do attitude and excellent communication skills.







Key Responsibilities

Together with two other Co-Founder, you will be fully responsible for the sales & operations of Tvarit Gmbh products and services.

Sales Targets: Achieving growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing the sales team. Designing and implementing a strategic sales plan that expands the company's customer base and ensures it’s strong presence by visiting exhibitions and other sales events.

Achieving growth and hitting sales targets by successfully managing the sales team. Designing and implementing a strategic sales plan that expands the company's customer base and ensures it’s strong presence by visiting exhibitions and other sales events. Work with manufacturing clients: Understanding various problems and business use cases such as failures prediction in machinery/plant, forecasting the number of defective items coming from a production facility

Understanding various problems and business use cases such as failures prediction in machinery/plant, forecasting the number of defective items coming from a production facility Meetings and Pitches to the CXOs: Set up meetings between client decision makers and the company’s leaders/Principals. Plan approaches and pitches. Work with a team to develop proposals that speak to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives.



Set up meetings between client decision makers and the company’s leaders/Principals. Plan approaches and pitches. Work with a team to develop proposals that speak to the client’s needs, concerns, and objectives. Cost-Benefit Analysis: Participate in pricing the solution/service. Handle objections by clarifying, emphasizing agreements and working through differences to a positive conclusion. Use a variety of styles to persuade or negotiate appropriately. Present an image that mirrors that of the client.

Participate in pricing the solution/service. Handle objections by clarifying, emphasizing agreements and working through differences to a positive conclusion. Use a variety of styles to persuade or negotiate appropriately. Present an image that mirrors that of the client. Create feedback channel between customer and engineering team

Collaborate well with other professionals in the design & development team

Marketing one’s services effectively to attract additional clients







Required skills

Bachelor or master’s degree in Business Administration specializing in Sales & Marketing, Business Informatics, Economics, or similar

Multiple years of experience with sales and marketing

Experience working with Manufacturing companies especially in German-speaking region selling softwares

Experience with end to end sales process

Experience creating appropriate sales and marketing content and material.

Flexible with traveling

Fluent in German as well as English







Preferred skills

Domain Knowledge of AI in the manufacturing industry is a great plus

Working Knowledge of ERP solutions from industry leaders like SAP, Microsoft

Working knowledge of MS office tools

Working knowledge with CRM solutions like Zoho CRM, Salesforce CRM







What do we offer

Opportunity to work with proven and experienced entrepreneurs

Excellent chance to work with one of the top startups Europe wide in AI with assured growth potential

Vibrant team culture

Flexible and Dynamic Work Environment

Excellent chance for personal development

Full flexibility to bring your creative ideas in productive use

Attractive salary package with personal stake in the company.

Joining us will be very challenging and rewarding. You will accept the challenge of scaling a business and will gain elaborate experience in setting up a company.

We are looking forward to getting to know you!

To apply, please send a cover letter and CV.