Inhouse Sales Representative - Italy (m/f/d) bei Urban Jobs

Our client is a successful medium sized international group of companies with its headquarter in Berlin. Working in a team, you offer office management solutions to business customers and explain the benefits and possibilities of the products.





Tasks

You maintain telephone contact with business customers, explaining the advantages and possibilities of innovative office solutions. The B2B product is clever, reliable and sales-friendly.

You provide proactive advice and support interested parties in their decision making process to the conclusion of the contract.

Further emphasis lies on requirement analysis and bespoke solutions.





Requirements

Option Nr.1: You know the ropes! You have several years of relevant experience – you are already a genuine Sales Representative. Our client gives you the chance to explore and refine your knowledge and your own boundaries and celebrate success in a whole new surrounding.

Option Nr. 2: You are looking for an opportunity to kick-start your career after finishing university/professional training, or else you want to reorientate and leave your comfort zone. Newcomer or old hand – you learn techniques and sales strategies and help to continuously optimise them.

** Please notice: this job is based in Berlin **



Our client's requirements

You are a friendly, optimistic person with a natural talent of communication.

You are charming but persistent.

You are fluent in English and have a native level of Italian.

You know your way around a PC.





Benefits

A secure position in a medium-size company with the spirit of a start-up.

Enjoyable work in a motivated, international and interdisciplinary team.

Flat hierarchies and short decision paths.

An easily accessible office in a central location and modern equipment.

Training programs, skills enhancement and room for creativity.

Extensive additional services: World’s best coffee machine, amenities for public transport, fruit & veg, company & team events, Urban Sports Club cooperation.

Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.





Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.

Our client fosters diversity and is committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.