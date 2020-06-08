Performance Marketing Manager (m/w/d) - Display/Programmatic bei Urban Jobs

- JOB_TITLE
Performance Marketing Manager (m/w/d) - Display/Programmatic
What is key to every business success? It is keeping focus on what you are best at and leave your competitors behind. Many freelancers and small business owners are forced to do everything themselves resulting in loss of focus and missed business opportunities. They can’t use their time efficiently because they get distracted by incoming calls, messages and mails or miss on opportunities because they were not able to answer that one call that would have been the next big deal.
Our client's powerful and constantly developing software as a service communication platform has been a catalyst for success for more than 20 years, and lets their customers never miss an opportunity while being able to maintain focus and concentrate on their core activities.
These will be your tasks
Your challenges:
Impressions, reach, engagement and clicks – do you know your KPIs of Display Marketing? Do you even have some ideas about programmatic marketing?
That`s exactly what our client is looking for.
Since the product is quite complex, it might even take more than just a single banner or video to catch the eyes our audience. Knowing how to market B2B-products that need further explanation is key to mutual success. Mastering Google Video360 to do that is your first challenge. Engine-wise, Google is the first choice and for some markets, even Bing plays a significant role.
Keeping an eye on the numbers to analyse every campaign is a must. Your budget has up to six digits and is waiting to be invested wisely for several brands in Europe. Owning your budget and being in charge to set up and improve accounts will play a major role for now.
Right now, our client thinks about ways to level up their game with using Programmatic Marketing. Any idea how? Let us know - you´re the expert!
Your responsibilities:
- Develop new display-campaigns with GoogleAds on your own
- Create campaigns using Google Display & Video 360
- Optimize existing campaigns for several brands in Europe (DACH, Italy, France, Spain)
- Take ownership of a budget with up to six digits and invest wisely
- Improve and set up performance analysis
- Bring existing accounts to the next level and create new ones
- Identify new markets and opportunities to create new display campaigns
- Report your results to your team and stakeholder on a regular basis
- Foster a good spirit of smooth collaboration within the Performance Marketing team
- Share your expertise with your team mates and benefit from theirs
You're offering these qualifications
Things you’ve experienced already:
- You´ve mastered Google Display&Video 360
- You´ve learned your GoogleAd-alphabet in and out
- You´ve actively managed Google Ads-Accounts
- You´ve crunched numbers with Google Analytics
- You´ve made your teammates speechless looking at your Excel-sheets
- You´ve first hand experiences of marketing complex B2B-products in need of further explanation
- You´ve worked in English and having some German is what you are used to
- Ideally, you speak some Italian or French. You don´t? Also cool.
It’s a match if you share core beliefs:
- Our client keeps a start-up mindset, 80:20 is their 100%
- The only consistency is change
- Growth is the basis for development
- The extra mile leads to our mutual success
- No discussion, no honey: no place for know-it-alls and hierarchy-people
- Our client belives in taking ownership and being responsible
We're offering these benefits
Your perks:
- Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC? iPhone or Google Pixel?
- Ride a bike or a train: bike or public transport ticket is provided
- Stay healthy and relaxed: Urban Sports Club is supported
- Become a Foam master or Bartender: enjoy the best coffee machine and beer from tap in our office
- Level up your skills with eye-opening books
- Take a course: your hunger for education will be supported
- You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone
- You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off
- You have hobbies and a family? Great. Core hours let you maintain your flexibilty
Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.
Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.
Our client fosters diversity and is committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.