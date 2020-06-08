Performance Marketing Manager (m/w/d) - Display/Programmatic bei Urban Jobs

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

What is key to every business success? It is keeping focus on what you are best at and leave your competitors behind. Many freelancers and small business owners are forced to do everything themselves resulting in loss of focus and missed business opportunities. They can’t use their time efficiently because they get distracted by incoming calls, messages and mails or miss on opportunities because they were not able to answer that one call that would have been the next big deal.

Our client's powerful and constantly developing software as a service communication platform has been a catalyst for success for more than 20 years, and lets their customers never miss an opportunity while being able to maintain focus and concentrate on their core activities.





These will be your tasks

Your challenges:

Impressions, reach, engagement and clicks – do you know your KPIs of Display Marketing? Do you even have some ideas about programmatic marketing?

That`s exactly what our client is looking for.

Since the product is quite complex, it might even take more than just a single banner or video to catch the eyes our audience. Knowing how to market B2B-products that need further explanation is key to mutual success. Mastering Google Video360 to do that is your first challenge. Engine-wise, Google is the first choice and for some markets, even Bing plays a significant role.

Keeping an eye on the numbers to analyse every campaign is a must. Your budget has up to six digits and is waiting to be invested wisely for several brands in Europe. Owning your budget and being in charge to set up and improve accounts will play a major role for now.

Right now, our client thinks about ways to level up their game with using Programmatic Marketing. Any idea how? Let us know - you´re the expert!





Your responsibilities:

Develop new display-campaigns with GoogleAds on your own

Create campaigns using Google Display & Video 360

Optimize existing campaigns for several brands in Europe (DACH, Italy, France, Spain)

Take ownership of a budget with up to six digits and invest wisely

Improve and set up performance analysis

Bring existing accounts to the next level and create new ones

Identify new markets and opportunities to create new display campaigns

Report your results to your team and stakeholder on a regular basis

Foster a good spirit of smooth collaboration within the Performance Marketing team

Share your expertise with your team mates and benefit from theirs





You're offering these qualifications

Things you’ve experienced already:

You´ve mastered Google Display&Video 360

You´ve learned your GoogleAd-alphabet in and out

You´ve actively managed Google Ads-Accounts

You´ve crunched numbers with Google Analytics

You´ve made your teammates speechless looking at your Excel-sheets

You´ve first hand experiences of marketing complex B2B-products in need of further explanation

You´ve worked in English and having some German is what you are used to

Ideally, you speak some Italian or French. You don´t? Also cool.





It’s a match if you share core beliefs:

Our client keeps a start-up mindset, 80:20 is their 100%

The only consistency is change

Growth is the basis for development

The extra mile leads to our mutual success

No discussion, no honey: no place for know-it-alls and hierarchy-people

Our client belives in taking ownership and being responsible





We're offering these benefits

Your perks:

Choose what's best for your: MacBook or PC? iPhone or Google Pixel?

Ride a bike or a train: bike or public transport ticket is provided

Stay healthy and relaxed: Urban Sports Club is supported

Become a Foam master or Bartender: enjoy the best coffee machine and beer from tap in our office

Level up your skills with eye-opening books

Take a course: your hunger for education will be supported

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone

You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. Core hours let you maintain your flexibilty

Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.





Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.

Our client fosters diversity and is committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.