(Senior) Performance Marketing Manager - SEM (m/f/d) bei Urban Jobs

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Juli 2020

About our client:

What is key to every business success? It is keeping focus on what you are best at and leave your competitors behind. Many freelancers and small business owners are forced to do everything themselves resulting in loss of focus and missed business opportunities. They can’t use their time efficiently because they get distracted by incoming calls, messages and mails or miss on opportunities because they were not able to answer that one call that would have been the next big deal.

Our client's powerful and constantly developing software as a service communication platform has been a catalyst for success for more than 20 years, and lets their customers never miss an opportunity while being able to maintain focus and concentrate on their core activities.





Tasks

Your challenges:

PPC, CPC, CPM – do you know the ABC of Performance Marketing? Have you specialised in SEM? That´s exactly what we are looking for.

Since B2B solutions are offered, you must know your way around the sales funnel and how to develop, implement and optimize campaigns accordingly. Engine-wise, Google is the first choice, however, Bing contributes to the success. Mastering both engines is your challenge.

Keeping an eye on the numbers while optimizing the performance of every campaign is key. Your budget has six digits and is waiting to be invested wisely across several brands in Europe. Owning your budget and being in charge to improve accounts will play a major role.

While their accounts are running smoothly, our client is looking for opportunities to level up their game. You know how? Let us know - you're the expert!





Your responsibilities:

Optimize existing SEM-campaigns for several brands across Europe (DACH, Italy, France, Spain)

Develop, implement and optimize new SEM- campaigns for Google and Bing

Take ownership of a monthly budget with six digits and invest wisely

Further improve reporting and performance analysis

Report your results to your team and stakeholder on a regular basis

Foster a good spirit of smooth collaboration across teams (Performance Marketing, BI, Web Developer)

Share your expertise with your team mates and benefit from theirs





Requirements

Things you’ve experienced already:

You’ve actively managed Google Ads accounts in the B2B space (minimum 3 years) with 5- 6 digits monthly budgets

You’ve managed and optimized paid search campaigns spanning multiple markets and languages, from conception to execution (minimum 1 year)

You’ve executed tests, collected and analyzed data, identified trends and insights in order to achieve profitable growth in paid search campaigns

You’ve marketed B2B-products in need of further explanation

You’ve successfully worked in international teams and are fluent in English (spoken and written)

You’ve a strong hands-on mentality and distinguish yourself through high creativity, reliability and independence

You´ve seen a university from the inside and graduated in marketing, business administration or a related field. You don´t? No worries, we like autodidacts too!

Your English is fluent and you speak another European language on a native level (preferably German, Italian or French)





It’s a match, if you share core beliefs:

Our client keeps a startup mindset, 80:20 is their 100%

The only consistency is change

Growth is the basis for development

The extra mile leads to mutual success

No discussion, no honey: no place for know-it-alls and hierarchy-people

Our client believes in taking ownership and being responsible





Benefits

Your perks:

Choose what's best for you: MacBook or PC?

Ride a bike or a train: Bike or public transport ticket is provided

Stay healthy and relaxed: Urban Sports Club is supported

Become a Foam Master or Bartender: enjoy the best coffee machine and beer from tap in the office

Level up your skill with eye-opening books

Take a course: your hunger for education will be supported

You need some holidays? 28 days for everyone

You don´t smoke? Get one extra day off

You have hobbies and a family? Great. Core hours let you maintain your flexibility.

Sounds terrifying? Bummer! We’re sorry to hear that.





Sounds terrific? Great! Get in touch.

Our client fosters diversity and is committed to create teams with a broad variety of backgrounds, experiences, perspectives and skills. All decisions about interviews, offers and employment are based on expertise, merit and business need.