Customer Care Agent (m/w/d) bei Urban Sports Club

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

About us

Urban Sports Club is the largest and most flexible flat-rate sports offer with over 50 types of sports and over 8000partner venues across Europe. Whether you want to build your yoga practice in your hometown, get a taste of the mountain air in an Italian bouldering hall, attend a ballet course in the French capital, or surf the Atlantic - it’s all within reach with just one membership!

Headquartered in Berlin and with 8 additional European offices, the team at Urban Sports Club is made up of 500+ dynamic and open-minded employees dedicated to our mission: to inspire people to lead an active and healthy life. To do so, we support one another, we push one another, and we help each other grow. We are each others’ coach and cheerleader.

With a focus on wellness, we also live by our motto, “WorkOUT Life Balance.” We give our best while we’re in the office, and we know when it’s time to leave the field and recharge. Apply to join the team and help us create a world where everyone enjoys doing sports.







The opportunity

We are looking for a compassionate, communicative Customer Care Agent to join our Customer Care team in Berlin. As a Customer Care Agent, you are the first point of contact for our members and the “face” of Urban Sports Club. As the key bridge between customers and Urban Sports Club, you ensure customers leave every interaction feeling positively about the Urban Sports Club offer and the support we provide. Join our team and help us continue to inspire people to lead an active and healthy life.







Your responsibilities

Find creative and individual solutions to the requests of our members received via email and on the phone

Serve as the direct link between Urban Sports Club and current and potential members

Build a relationship with our members with your positive, compassionate, and clear communication

Help us to continuously improve our level of customer service, our user experience, and our processes and tools







What you need to succeed

You are a strong communicator in German and have a good level of English skills

Ideally, you already have experience in customer service or another position requiring strong communication and interpersonal skills

You are reliable, organized, and able to stay calm in stressful situations

You can relate to our customers and are excited about the opportunity to delight them in every interaction

You are a self-starter, quickly seeing what needs to be done and taking a structured approach to accomplishing the task at hand

You carry yourself with confidence and enjoy connecting with members, internal stakeholders, and your colleagues

You are eager to join a young and dynamic startup where you can learn, grow, and take on new responsibilities every day

You identify with our goals and mission - you are enthusiastic about sports, fitness, and technology, and you want to inspire people to lead a happy and healthy life







Our offer to you

An international team of passionate, highly motivated, and dynamic individuals who enjoy what they do and work in a relaxed atmosphere - this is not a call center setting! The team is comprised of a number of highly-skilled individuals who are experienced in their field and with whom you will have the opportunity to exchange and learn from

The opportunity to have a measurable impact within a fast-growing, innovative, and performance-driven company during the outset of its international market expansion

A flat hierarchy that embraces ownership and promotes creative freedom. Your voice will be heard

“Workout. Life. Balance.” Life happens, and work can’t always come first. We support you in finding a way to balance the two

Lots of learning opportunities — we enable you to grow both personally and professionally

Many additional perks including: regular team events, foreign language classes, periodic home office, dog-friendly workplace, fully-equipped kitchens with healthy snacks & beverages, employee referral bonuses, and more

A free Urban Sports Club L Memberships (and lots of colleagues to use it with!)

Urban Sports Club is committed to providing a friendly, safe, and welcoming environment for everyone who works here or with us, regardless of their sports preferences, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, age, or religion (or lack thereof).