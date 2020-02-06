Partner Relationship Manager (m/w/d) bei Urban Sports Club

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

Urban Sports Clubis the largest and most flexible flat-rate sports offer with over50types of sports and over8000partner venues across Europe. Whether you want to build your yoga practice in your hometown, get a taste of the mountain air in an Italian bouldering hall, attend a ballet course in the French capital, or surf the Atlantic - it’s all within reach with just one membership!

Headquartered in Berlin and with 8 additional European offices, the team at Urban Sports Club is made up of 500+ dynamic and open-minded employees dedicated to our mission: to inspire people to lead an active and healthy life. To do so, we support one another, we push one another, and we help each other grow. We are each others’ coach and cheerleader.

With a focus on wellness, we also live by our motto, “WorkOUT Life Balance.” We give our best while we’re in the office, and we know when it’s time to leave the field and recharge. Apply to join the team and help us create a world where everyone enjoys doing sports.







The opportunity

We are looking for a quick-thinking, customer-focused Partner Relationship Manager to join our Partner Management team in Berlin. As Partner Relationship Manager, you will strengthen and maintain close relationships with our sports partners across the city and help them implement Urban Sports Club’s central processes onsite. Collaborating with your colleagues in Partner Management, you will ensure our partners’ needs are met. Join our team and help us continue to inspire people to lead an active and healthy life.







Your responsibilities

Ensure a smooth onboarding for our sports partners and be their go-to person when they have questions

Collaborate with teams across Urban Sports Club to provide solutions to any problems that arise for our sports partners

Collect feedback from sports partners, understand their needs, and work with the Partner Development Team on projects that will meet these needs

Support our Partner Managers in their search for new cities or the expansion of existing cities







What you need to succeed

You have outstanding communication skills in English and German and a strong customer focus

Your quick wit makes it easy for you to think on your feet, absorb and evaluate new information, and decide on next steps

You are organized, thoughtful, and detail-oriented

You love to travel and are happy to meet selected partners on a weekly basis

You are eager to join a young and dynamic startup where you can learn, grow, and take on new responsibilities every day

You identify with our goals and mission - you are enthusiastic about sports, fitness, and technology, and are willing to go the extra mile to inspire people to lead a happy and healthy life







Our offer to you

An indefinite contract and full-time position at a mission-driven workplace where your daily tasks will help people lead a happy and healthy life.

The opportunity to have a measurable impact within a fast-growing, innovative, and performance-driven company during the outset of its international market expansion

A flat hierarchy that embraces ownership and promotes creative freedom. Your voice will be heard.

“Workout. Life. Balance.” Life happens, and work can’t always come first. We support you in finding a way to balance the two.

Lots of learning opportunities — we enable you to grow both personally and professionally.

Many additional perks including: regular team events, fully equipped kitchens with healthy snacks & beverages, employee referral bonuses, and more.

A free Urban Sports Club L Membership (and lots of colleagues to use it with!)







Urban Sports Club is committed to providing a friendly, safe, and welcoming environment for everyone who works here or with us, regardless of their sports preferences, gender, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, race, age, or religion (or lack thereof).