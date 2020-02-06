Head of Varengold Fintech Hub (m/f/d) bei Varengold Bank AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

About Varengold Bank

Varengold Bank AG is a German bank that was founded in 1995. We have offices in London and Sofia and shorty also in Berlin, but are at home in Hamburg. Our core business areas are Marketplace Banking and Commercial Banking.

Especially in Marketplace Banking, we see tremendous growth potential, because too many people and companies still have no access to capital or even banking services. We consider it our fundamental job as a bank to help change that. And we believe that the best way to do so is by supporting credit platforms in growing their businesses. These FinTechs can provide funds more efficiently, more effectively and on a much greater scale than we could directly.

Your Responsibilities

Forming and running our new Berlin based office.

Ensuring the Bank’s success by maintaining goodwill, confidentiality and trust with prospective and existing clients.

Growing successfully our fintech customer base in Germany (especially Berlin) and in the Nordics, with a focus on online lending platforms.

Acquiring, negotiating and managing lending transaction.

Taking responsibility for all operative processes to ensure a successful client relationship.

Working closely with other departments in our Hamburg headquarters.

Reporting directly to the executive committee.







Your Profile

Entrepreneurial mindset and experience in successfully launching new branches or entities, preferably in the fintech or finance industry.

Outgoing and thriving personality, excited about building connections out of a pre-existing reliable network.

Passionate about creating customer value by finding tailor-made solutions.

Strong and ambitious deal-maker with self-driven work style.

Persuasive and creative presenter.

Proven track record in leading teams .

Minimum of 7 years’ experience in sales, customer relationship or account management or similar business activities.

Successfully completed degree in Finance or Economics.

Excellent communication and negotiation skills, in German and English.







Your Benefits