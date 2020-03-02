Senior Specialist Employer Branding and Recruiting (m/f/d) bei Varengold Bank AG

- JOB_TITLE
Senior Specialist Employer Branding and Recruiting (m/f/d)
Varengold Bank AG
Vollzeit
Hamburg
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020
Your Responsibilities
- Development of our recruiting and employer branding strategy, including implementation and evaluation of effectiveness
- Planning and organization of target group-specific personnel marketing and recruiting events such as university and recruiting fairs, meetups and other formats
- Creation of job advertisements and assumption of responsibility for applicant management
- Development of creative solutions to address potential candidates directly via different recruiting and social media channels
- Coordination and execution of interviews, both by telephone and in person
- Management of cooperation with external service providers and agencies
- Responsibility for our social media channels
Your Profile
- Several years of experience in the conception and implementation of employer branding concepts and measures, ideally in the financial sector
- Proven track record in direct search and classic recruitment of specialists for different company areas
- University Degree or a comparable qualification (e.g. commercial / service-oriented training) with professional experience in the HR environment
- Openness for new methods and tools, the courage to leave the beaten track and the joy of identifying and experimenting with innovative forms of HR work
- Experienced in handling business networks such as XING, LinkedIn & Glassdoor
- Strong communication and organizational skills and a secure feeling for a friendly and appreciative approach to people
- Solution-oriented, analytical, responsible and reliable way of working
- Very good knowledge of German and English
Your Benefits
- Being a part of a small dynamic bank, which will allow you to have a direct impact.
- Flat hierarchies ensure that decisions are quickly put into practice.
- Actively participate in the change of the financial services industry.
- To personally develop within a company culture which combines the best of a free-thinking fin-tech with a business minded bank.
- Competitive and performanced related pay as well as numerous other benfit.
Attractive offices in privileged locations with stunning views of the river Elbe
Your application
Have we sparked your interest? If so, we look forward to receiving your application, which should consist of a CV/résumé, a cover letter (including how you learned about this job post) as well as written references and/or a list of referees.
For your application to be considered, please use our online form. It can be accessed through the original job post located on our website.
Unfortunately, we cannot accept submissions through other portals/systems.
Let's shape the future of banking together!
Jan-Oliver Dahl
+49 40 66 86 49 0
