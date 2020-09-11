Performance Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Vimcar GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

About us

As one of Berlin's fastest growing SaaS scaleups, Vimcar is redefining business mobility. By combining live car data and a set of cloud-based applications, we offer real-time insight into vehicle activity to help our customers reduce the operational costs for their fleets.



By serving SMB's to large enterprises in DACH and the UK, Vimcar already has 90,000+ cars connected, resulting in an ARR of ~€15m. Headquartered in Berlin, more than 150+ employees from 25+ countries are working towards our mission to build Europe's leading fleet tech company.





The role

The potential for our products remains enormous: more than half of the new cars registered each year are used commercially. How can we acquire new customers and become the go-to fleet management solution in Europe? Together with us, deliver the answer and prove yourself as a talented & results-driven Performance Marketing Manager.



You are part of our Berlin-based Marketing Team and take ownership of at least one performance marketing channel across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK

across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the UK You are managing and optimizing paid lead acquisition campaigns for one or multiple channels (e.g., SEA, Social, Native Ads, Display, Programmatic & Mailing)

for one or multiple channels (e.g., SEA, Social, Native Ads, Display, Programmatic & Mailing) You identify new channels for B2B lead acquisition and scale them up

You are fully responsible for analyzing all of our performance marketing activities and create reports together with our BI Team for all channels and countries

and create reports together with our BI Team for all channels and countries You work closely together with internal stakeholders to improve KPIs along the funnel and identify scaling opportunities (e.g., Sales, BI, Tech)





Your profile

At least 2 years of experience in Online / Performance Marketing in at least one channel (e.g., Display, Programmatic, SEA, Paid Social, Native Ads, Mailing)

Your growth mindset allows you to work solution-oriented and to take full ownership of your channels

Advanced analytical skills and expert-level Excel user

Experience working with Tableau or similar data visualization tools, ideally experience in automating reports

Fluent German speaker and advanced English skills

Experience in B2B lead generation would be ideal

BONUS: You have experience in attribution modeling and/or experience with tag management systems such as Google Tag Manager





Our offer

Why should you join us? At Vimcar, you can take an established ScaleUp through an exciting growth period with significant VC backing.



We value experience and offer an unlimited contract with competitive compensation and flexible working hours.

A high degree of autonomy and direct communication to our VP Marketing and our Team Lead Performance Marketing

A SaaS solution that is already loved by thousands of companies and a product team that never stops optimizing

Access to company carsharing, fresh fruit and free drinks around the office, frequent company events, and a variety of other perks, for example a membership with Urban Sports Club

Language courses as well as individual learning budget for your development

The opportunity of being a valuable contributor to Vimcar’s success

SOUNDS LIKE YOU?

Send us your application (CV or LinkedIn/Xing) today using our online application form. Reach out to careers@vimcar.com if you have any question – we're happy to help.