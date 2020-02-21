Senior Manager (m/f/d) – Sales Partnerships bei Vimcar GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

The role

On our path to becoming the #1 fleet management software in D/A/CH, we are beginning to rapidly scale our sales organization. As Senior Manager – Sales Partnerships, you help us leverage the power of existing partnerships while fostering new relationships.

Focusing on SMB prospects, you identify prospective multipliers and partners in DACH and negotiate relationships with them as an integral part of our sales strategy.

in DACH and with them as an integral part of our sales strategy. You establish an engagement strategy and – joining forces with our Marketing team – leverage the potential of existing co-ops .

. You frequently interact with partners to develop roll-out strategies, activation campaigns, or other supporting sales material for them to fully take advantage of their network.





Your profile

5+ yrs of experience in Sales, Partner Management, or Business Development in a software environment , preferably SaaS

in Sales, Partner Management, or Business Development , preferably SaaS Second best just isn't enough for you. You're a highly ambitious BizDev strategist with a strong eye for detail in execution.

with a strong eye for detail in execution. You're a networker and contribute significant expertise in fostering your relationships to drive MRR.

You have a keen sense of ownership, drive initiatives and proactively look for improvement.

While you can work from anywhere in Germany, you are willing to frequently travel to customers and team members or join us at our office in Berlin.

Business fluent in German and advanced English.





The offer

Why should you join us? At Vimcar, you can take an established StartUp through an exciting growth period with significant VC backing.

We established a subscription business model centred around a complex fleet management product within the evolving B2B SaaS industry .

. There is a tremendous opportunity for us and your career with potential partners like insurances, leasing specialists, car vendors and manufacturers.

for us and your career with potential partners like insurances, leasing specialists, car vendors and manufacturers. We already crafted some powerful partnerships , but we need you to help us leverage them to their full advantage.

, but we need you to help us leverage them to their full advantage. We value expertise – We offer a competitive base salary and commission package.

Access to company car sharing, office events, free fruit & drinks, as well as the choice from a range of company benefits, such as a membership in the Urban Sports Club

Sounds like you? Send us your application (CV or LinkedIn/Xing) today using our online application form. Reach out to careers@vimcar.com if you have any question – we're happy to help.