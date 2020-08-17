Head of Finance (m/f/d) - Social Impact Startup, Full- or part-time bei voiio GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About voiio

In less than two years voiio became one of the leading employee benefits to foster corporate family friendliness and employee well-being. Our proprietary SaaS-platform enables employees to get easy support for a variety of work-family related challenges: No matter if holiday child care, virtual family coaching or nanny-support – over 2000 services help families to live a happier life and corporations to maximize their return of invest with a family-friendly company culture.

With the support of leading social impact investors, our proven experience in scaling successful digital businesses as well as – success factor number 1 – our first class team, we want to continue our path of success and expand our brand nationally.





Your playing field as a Head of Finance

Leading the financial strategy and planning

Managing P&L, balance sheet and liquidity and ensuring overall financial health

Constantly challenge the status quo and provide strategic recommendations

Facilitating data-driven decision-making across the company

Own the pay-rolling process, which is a key element of the staffing business

Identifying and developing data-touch-points and processes across departments together with the C-Level management

Defining strategic business KPIs across all departments and track their process

Managing and preparing board meetings together with the CEO

Building a highly motivated team and serving as a role model to facilitate our company values and culture





What you bring to the table

Strong academical track record

At least 3 years of relevant work experience preferably in startups, venture capital or consulting

Relevant knowledge of accounting, controlling, treasury and finance operations

Proven experience in financial consolidation and in handling German and international GAAP statements

Experience with best-practice and scalable processes for annual budgeting, monthly forecasting and KPI reporting

Track record of supporting funding rounds of technology-backed, high-growth startups

Affinity to solving problems through scalable technical solutions

Entrepreneurial mindset, hands-on mentality, outcome orientation

Strong communication skills and high degree of empathy

Experience in M&A is a plus

Fluency in German and English





What we have to offer

Direct reports to our CEO

A very family friendly and value oriented company culture

The chance to shape the success of a highly scalable business model while generating 100% social impact

A world-class team

Fresh fruits, team events, great office, etc. etc. etc.

A comprehensive compensation package





Sounds like a fit? Get in touch!

We are looking forward to hearing from you. Please write to Björn.