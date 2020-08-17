Head of Finance (m/f/d) - Social Impact Startup, Full- or part-time bei voiio GmbH

- JOB_TITLE
Head of Finance (m/f/d) - Social Impact Startup, Full- or part-time
About voiio
In less than two years voiio became one of the leading employee benefits to foster corporate family friendliness and employee well-being. Our proprietary SaaS-platform enables employees to get easy support for a variety of work-family related challenges: No matter if holiday child care, virtual family coaching or nanny-support – over 2000 services help families to live a happier life and corporations to maximize their return of invest with a family-friendly company culture.
With the support of leading social impact investors, our proven experience in scaling successful digital businesses as well as – success factor number 1 – our first class team, we want to continue our path of success and expand our brand nationally.
Your playing field as a Head of Finance
- Leading the financial strategy and planning
- Managing P&L, balance sheet and liquidity and ensuring overall financial health
- Constantly challenge the status quo and provide strategic recommendations
- Facilitating data-driven decision-making across the company
- Own the pay-rolling process, which is a key element of the staffing business
- Identifying and developing data-touch-points and processes across departments together with the C-Level management
- Defining strategic business KPIs across all departments and track their process
- Managing and preparing board meetings together with the CEO
- Building a highly motivated team and serving as a role model to facilitate our company values and culture
What you bring to the table
- Strong academical track record
- At least 3 years of relevant work experience preferably in startups, venture capital or consulting
- Relevant knowledge of accounting, controlling, treasury and finance operations
- Proven experience in financial consolidation and in handling German and international GAAP statements
- Experience with best-practice and scalable processes for annual budgeting, monthly forecasting and KPI reporting
- Track record of supporting funding rounds of technology-backed, high-growth startups
- Affinity to solving problems through scalable technical solutions
- Entrepreneurial mindset, hands-on mentality, outcome orientation
- Strong communication skills and high degree of empathy
- Experience in M&A is a plus
- Fluency in German and English
What we have to offer
- Direct reports to our CEO
- A very family friendly and value oriented company culture
- The chance to shape the success of a highly scalable business model while generating 100% social impact
- A world-class team
- Fresh fruits, team events, great office, etc. etc. etc.
- A comprehensive compensation package
Sounds like a fit? Get in touch!
We are looking forward to hearing from you. Please write to Björn.
Berlin