Head of Finance (m/f/d) - Social Impact Startup, Full- or part-time bei voiio GmbH

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

Head of Finance (m/f/d) - Social Impact Startup, Full- or part-time

voiio GmbH
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in mit Personalverantwortung
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About voiio

In less than two years voiio became one of the leading employee benefits to foster corporate family friendliness and employee well-being. Our proprietary SaaS-platform enables employees to get easy support for a variety of work-family related challenges: No matter if holiday child care, virtual family coaching or nanny-support – over 2000 services help families to live a happier life and corporations to maximize their return of invest with a family-friendly company culture.

With the support of leading social impact investors, our proven experience in scaling successful digital businesses as well as – success factor number 1 – our first class team, we want to continue our path of success and expand our brand nationally.

Your playing field as a Head of Finance

  • Leading the financial strategy and planning
  • Managing P&L, balance sheet and liquidity and ensuring overall financial health
  • Constantly challenge the status quo and provide strategic recommendations
  • Facilitating data-driven decision-making across the company
  • Own the pay-rolling process, which is a key element of the staffing business
  • Identifying and developing data-touch-points and processes across departments together with the C-Level management
  • Defining strategic business KPIs across all departments and track their process
  • Managing and preparing board meetings together with the CEO
  • Building a highly motivated team and serving as a role model to facilitate our company values and culture

What you bring to the table

  • Strong academical track record
  • At least 3 years of relevant work experience preferably in startups, venture capital or consulting
  • Relevant knowledge of accounting, controlling, treasury and finance operations
  • Proven experience in financial consolidation and in handling German and international GAAP statements
  • Experience with best-practice and scalable processes for annual budgeting, monthly forecasting and KPI reporting
  • Track record of supporting funding rounds of technology-backed, high-growth startups
  • Affinity to solving problems through scalable technical solutions
  • Entrepreneurial mindset, hands-on mentality, outcome orientation
  • Strong communication skills and high degree of empathy
  • Experience in M&A is a plus
  • Fluency in German and English

What we have to offer

  • Direct reports to our CEO
  • A very family friendly and value oriented company culture
  • The chance to shape the success of a highly scalable business model while generating 100% social impact
  • A world-class team
  • Fresh fruits, team events, great office, etc. etc. etc.
  • A comprehensive compensation package

Sounds like a fit? Get in touch!

We are looking forward to hearing from you. Please write to Björn.

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
https://voiio.de/karriere/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
voiio GmbH
Head of Finance (m/f/d) - Social Impact Startup, Full- or part-time bei voiio GmbH
voiio GmbH
place

Berlin

The Jodel Venture
Head of Growth (m/f/d) bei The Jodel Venture
The Jodel Venture
place

Berlin

On AG
Director of Engineering (m/f/d) - eCommerce bei On AG
On AG
place

Berlin

e-bot7 GmbH
Vice President of Engineering (m/f/d) bei e-bot7 GmbH
e-bot7 GmbH
place

München

Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
Marketing Manager (m/f/d) - B2B bei Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
Helpling GmbH & Co. KG
place

Berlin