Senior Manager Data & Research Strategy (m/f/d) bei ALDI Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG

Senior Manager Data & Research Strategy (m/f/d)

ALDI Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG
Essen
  • Vollzeit
  • Manager/in ohne Personalverantwortung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

ALDI Nord is the number one discounter in Germany. Over 100 years of experience, more than 69.000 employees in nine European countries display the success of the corporate company. We want to continue this success story in the future. Do you also want to be part of the ALDI success story?

Your tasks

  • As a Senior Manager Data & Research Strategy you will support the Strategy & Innovation department with research and analysis for data-based decision-making. Therefor you will analyse internal as well as external data and present your results in precise presentations
  • You will be responsible for the research & analytics process within the Strategy & Innovation department and will lead a team of two analysts
  • Your team acts as a “satellite” to the central Data Analytics Competence Center Center (Research, Market Intelligence, Analytics, BI & Data Science) at ALDI Nord.
  • Based on your broad research & analytics expertise you will shape the Strategy & Innovation department towards an international role model for data driven decision making within the ALDI Nord Group
  • You will invigorate the methodological competencies within your team and be responsible for testing new tools in close collaboration with DACC on a green field approach


Your profile

  • You have successfully completed a degree in economics or similar with a quantitative focus
  • You have several years of professional experience (preferably in retail) within an analytically and/ or research oriented role, e.g. in strategy, business development, innovation management
  • Preferably you have experience within the start-up environment and/ or corporate innovation units / accelerator programs
  • You have a great mathematical/ statistical acumen and handle complex issues with routine and advise departments according to the target group.
  • You have a good knowledge of existing BI tools for data visualization (e.g. tableau, power BI) as well as experience in the implementation/ customization of tools and reportings
  • Dealing with data from retail and consumer panels (Nielsen, IRI, GfK, Kantar) feels like daily business
  • You are a team leader with outstanding communication skills
  • Your structured and goal-oriented working approach and hands-on mentality stand out


Your benefits

  • Exciting responsibilities and challenges within an international working environment
  • The opportunity to be part of a global transformation process within ALDI Nord and to shape that process further
  • A safe workplace in an internationally growing company
  • An attractive salary and individual career opportunities
  • High levels of freedom and the unique possibility to create something from scratch within a completely new corporate division, a very dynamic team and international projects


Become part of one of the world's most exciting transformation projects within the food retail industry, put yourself into the driver's seat and write history at ALDI Nord. Apply now by using the 'Apply' button.

Contact

ALDI Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG
Eckenbergstr. 16
45307 Essen

Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
