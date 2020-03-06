Senior Manager Data & Research Strategy (m/f/d) bei ALDI Einkauf GmbH & Co. oHG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

As a Senior Manager Data & Research Strategy you will support the Strategy & Innovation department with research and analysis for data-based decision-making. Therefor you will analyse internal as well as external data and present your results in precise presentations

You will be responsible for the research & analytics process within the Strategy & Innovation department and will lead a team of two analysts

Your team acts as a “satellite” to the central Data Analytics Competence Center Center (Research, Market Intelligence, Analytics, BI & Data Science) at ALDI Nord.

Based on your broad research & analytics expertise you will shape the Strategy & Innovation department towards an international role model for data driven decision making within the ALDI Nord Group

You will invigorate the methodological competencies within your team and be responsible for testing new tools in close collaboration with DACC on a green field approach



You have successfully completed a degree in economics or similar with a quantitative focus

You have several years of professional experience (preferably in retail) within an analytically and/ or research oriented role, e.g. in strategy, business development, innovation management

Preferably you have experience within the start-up environment and/ or corporate innovation units / accelerator programs

You have a great mathematical/ statistical acumen and handle complex issues with routine and advise departments according to the target group.

You have a good knowledge of existing BI tools for data visualization (e.g. tableau, power BI) as well as experience in the implementation/ customization of tools and reportings

Dealing with data from retail and consumer panels (Nielsen, IRI, GfK, Kantar) feels like daily business

You are a team leader with outstanding communication skills

Your structured and goal-oriented working approach and hands-on mentality stand out



Exciting responsibilities and challenges within an international working environment

The opportunity to be part of a global transformation process within ALDI Nord and to shape that process further

A safe workplace in an internationally growing company

An attractive salary and individual career opportunities

High levels of freedom and the unique possibility to create something from scratch within a completely new corporate division, a very dynamic team and international projects



