Head of Sales (m/f/d) - Mobility bei wemovo

Head of Sales (m/f/d) - Mobility

wemovo
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

At wemovo, we are revolutionising our industry by helping mobility operators to transform into Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems with complementary mobility products. A true inter-/multimodal experience is delivered through our journey planner, real-time booking engine, and a wide range of operators in our inventory – buses, trains, ferries and in near future public transport and (micro) mobility-on-demand.

In order to further grow our business, we are looking for an experienced professional to build and lead a team for the acquisition, management and development of new and existing customers on a global scale.


Your tasks

  • Build up a sales team to support our ambitious growth goals and that fits into our company culture
  • Develop and execute a sales strategy for our supply and demand customers
  • Build a strong pipeline of potential customers in the travel- and mobility industry on a global scale
  • Develop and execute an acquisition plan for each key opportunity
  • Build and nurture sustainable partnerships with the key players in the mobility industry
  • Travel to meet potential customers at their headquarters and on fairs and present the company approach to them
  • Create, structure and execute a marketing plan to support our growth and demand in the market
  • Strategise, plan and execute business expansion and performance improvement projects
  • Lead the process of new product developments which are relevant to our customers
  • Develop a set of relevant sales and marketing KPI's and implement them in our internal processes


Your profile

  • You have outstanding academic credentials
  • You have at least 5 years professional experience in sales, marketing and/or business development - preferably in a B2B company
  • You know how to build up a team and lead it to achieve its goals
  • You have an excellent understanding of the travel- and mobility industry, its players, challenges and opportunities
  • You like to travel yourself and to meet new people
  • You have excellent communication and relationship building skills
  • You are very much hands-on with an entrepreneurial “can do” attitude
  • You are fluent in English and preferably also in German. Other languages are a plus


What we offer

  • You become part of a super-motivated, amazing team, which is seeking to revolutionise a huge traditional market
  • You work in a dynamic environment and receive challenging tasks which enable a steep personal learning curve
  • You enjoy a high level of autonomy and are therefore able to freely express your creativity and to quickly put your ideas into practice
  • An office in the heart of Berlin
  • Team lunches, fresh fruits, snacks and beverages


Interested? Apply now!

For any questions please write to us at jobs@wemovo.com

Please don't just send us your CV. Tell us a little bit about you and your motivation in a (short) cover letter.

Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
