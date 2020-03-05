Head of Sales (m/f/d) - Mobility bei wemovo

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin April 2020

About us

At wemovo, we are revolutionising our industry by helping mobility operators to transform into Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems with complementary mobility products. A true inter-/multimodal experience is delivered through our journey planner, real-time booking engine, and a wide range of operators in our inventory – buses, trains, ferries and in near future public transport and (micro) mobility-on-demand.

In order to further grow our business, we are looking for an experienced professional to build and lead a team for the acquisition, management and development of new and existing customers on a global scale.







Your tasks

Build up a sales team to support our ambitious growth goals and that fits into our company culture

Develop and execute a sales strategy for our supply and demand customers

Build a strong pipeline of potential customers in the travel- and mobility industry on a global scale

Develop and execute an acquisition plan for each key opportunity

Build and nurture sustainable partnerships with the key players in the mobility industry

Travel to meet potential customers at their headquarters and on fairs and present the company approach to them

Create, structure and execute a marketing plan to support our growth and demand in the market

Strategise, plan and execute business expansion and performance improvement projects

Lead the process of new product developments which are relevant to our customers

Develop a set of relevant sales and marketing KPI's and implement them in our internal processes







Your profile

You have outstanding academic credentials

You have at least 5 years professional experience in sales, marketing and/or business development - preferably in a B2B company

You know how to build up a team and lead it to achieve its goals

You have an excellent understanding of the travel- and mobility industry, its players, challenges and opportunities

You like to travel yourself and to meet new people

You have excellent communication and relationship building skills

You are very much hands-on with an entrepreneurial “can do” attitude

You are fluent in English and preferably also in German. Other languages are a plus







What we offer

You become part of a super-motivated, amazing team, which is seeking to revolutionise a huge traditional market

You work in a dynamic environment and receive challenging tasks which enable a steep personal learning curve

You enjoy a high level of autonomy and are therefore able to freely express your creativity and to quickly put your ideas into practice

An office in the heart of Berlin

Team lunches, fresh fruits, snacks and beverages







Interested? Apply now!

For any questions please write to us at jobs@wemovo.com

Please don't just send us your CV. Tell us a little bit about you and your motivation in a (short) cover letter.

