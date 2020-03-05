Head of Sales (m/f/d) - Mobility bei wemovo

- JOB_TITLE
Head of Sales (m/f/d) - Mobility
About us
At wemovo, we are revolutionising our industry by helping mobility operators to transform into Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems with complementary mobility products. A true inter-/multimodal experience is delivered through our journey planner, real-time booking engine, and a wide range of operators in our inventory – buses, trains, ferries and in near future public transport and (micro) mobility-on-demand.
In order to further grow our business, we are looking for an experienced professional to build and lead a team for the acquisition, management and development of new and existing customers on a global scale.
Your tasks
- Build up a sales team to support our ambitious growth goals and that fits into our company culture
- Develop and execute a sales strategy for our supply and demand customers
- Build a strong pipeline of potential customers in the travel- and mobility industry on a global scale
- Develop and execute an acquisition plan for each key opportunity
- Build and nurture sustainable partnerships with the key players in the mobility industry
- Travel to meet potential customers at their headquarters and on fairs and present the company approach to them
- Create, structure and execute a marketing plan to support our growth and demand in the market
- Strategise, plan and execute business expansion and performance improvement projects
- Lead the process of new product developments which are relevant to our customers
- Develop a set of relevant sales and marketing KPI's and implement them in our internal processes
Your profile
- You have outstanding academic credentials
- You have at least 5 years professional experience in sales, marketing and/or business development - preferably in a B2B company
- You know how to build up a team and lead it to achieve its goals
- You have an excellent understanding of the travel- and mobility industry, its players, challenges and opportunities
- You like to travel yourself and to meet new people
- You have excellent communication and relationship building skills
- You are very much hands-on with an entrepreneurial “can do” attitude
- You are fluent in English and preferably also in German. Other languages are a plus
What we offer
- You become part of a super-motivated, amazing team, which is seeking to revolutionise a huge traditional market
- You work in a dynamic environment and receive challenging tasks which enable a steep personal learning curve
- You enjoy a high level of autonomy and are therefore able to freely express your creativity and to quickly put your ideas into practice
- An office in the heart of Berlin
- Team lunches, fresh fruits, snacks and beverages
