Sales and Business Development Manager - Travel & Mobility (m/f/d) bei wemovo

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin März 2020

At wemovo, we are revolutionising our industry by helping mobility operators to transform into Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) ecosystems with complementary mobility products. A true inter-/multimodal experience is delivered through our journey planner, real-time booking engine, and a wide range of operators in our inventory – buses, trains, ferries and in near future public transport and (micro) mobility-on-demand.

In order to further grow our business, we are looking for an experienced professional to lead the acquisition, management and development of new and existing customers on a global scale. You will be responsible to sign new deals and by doing so, creating sustainable growth and value for wemovo. You will be reporting to the EVP Commercial.





Your tasks

Sales Management: Develop and execute a sales strategy for our supply and demand customers

Business Development: Drive the growth of wemovo by developing new business models and attracting new customers

Build a strong pipeline of potential customers in the travel- and mobility industry on a global scale

Develop and execute an acquisition plan for each key opportunity

Build and nurture sustainable partnerships with the key players in the mobility industry

Create, structure and execute a marketing plan to support our growth and demand in the market

Strategise, plan and execute business expansion and performance improvement projects focusing on market and competitive analysis, go-to-market strategies, sales effectiveness initiatives to drive market expansion and partners’ engagement

Develop a set of relevant sales and marketing KPI's

You have outstanding academic credentials

You have at least 3 years professional experience in sales, marketing and/or business development

You have an excellent understanding of the travel- and mobility industry, its players, challenges and opportunities

You have a very good understanding of end-customer and B2B information technology

You have excellent relationship building skills and the ability to create sustainable smart partnerships from negotiation to execution

You are very much hands-on with an entrepreneurial “can do” attitude

You are willing to go the extra mile

You are fluent in English and preferably also in German. Other languages are a plus





What we offer!

You become part of a super-motivated, amazing team, which is seeking to revolutionise a huge traditional market

You work in a dynamic environment and receive challenging tasks which enable a steep personal learning curve

You enjoy a high level of autonomy and are therefore able to freely express your creativity and to quickly put your ideas into practice

You will quickly receive self-responsibility for your field of activity, in which you have to make your own decisions

You are part of a young and ambitious team with direct communication channels and a flat hierarchy





Interested? Apply now!

For any questions please write to us at jobs@wemovo.com

Please don't just send us your CV. Tell us a little bit about you and your motivation in a (short) cover letter.

