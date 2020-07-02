Operations Business Development Manager / Entrepreneur in Residence (m/f/d) bei Westwing Group AG

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin August 2020

About us

The Westwing mission is to inspire and make every home a beautiful home. We are on a quest to bring the wonders of eCommerce for home & living to our more than 1 million active customers in 11 countries. In only 9 years on the market, we have grown to more than 267 million Euros in annual revenue. More importantly, the opportunity ahead of us is massive.

The Westwing team is the secret to our success. Our more than 1,300 team members balance creativity and style with innovative technology and strong business fundamentals. We are proud to be working with inspiring colleagues who are smart, fun, ambitious, and looking for the challenge to transform an industry and take it into the future.

Do you think this could be you? To pursue our ambitious growth strategy, we are looking for an Operations Business Development Manager / Entrepreneur in Residence (m/f/d). In this position, you will be responsible of the greenfield development of a customer-facing new operations service line.





Your responsibilities will be

Greenfield development of a customer-facing new operations service line

Build processes and team from scratch, be it through smart cooperations and/or own business building

Excite Westwing customers with the new offering, adding to our Group’s “love brand” and inspirational customer experience

Pilot service to prove investment case for further scaling in the next years





You come with

An entrepreneurial personality who can point to first examples of building processes, teams, … from scratch

Hands-on approach, the kind of person who naturally enjoys direct customer interactions

A lot of pragmatism and street smartness to make things happen, to find unconventional and cheap solutions, and to learn quickly from mistakes

Passion for seamless operations/supply chain processes, ideally with first professional experience broadly in this area

A natural leader who can lead a team of operational workers, customer service agents, etc. while also communicating well with our customers, even in the case of escalating problems

3-6 years of professional experience with proven track record in a highly dynamic, entrepreneurial, and challenging setting

Fluency in German is required, strong English skills





We offer

A high-impact role in an incredibly fast-paced growth environment

Insight into the inner workings of a fast-growing eCommerce company with exposure to a wide variety of different functions

Taking responsibility early-on for a growing organization

A highly talented, dynamic, and international team

Plenty of room for personal growth and professional development

Interested? Looking forward to your full application under specification of your possible starting date and salary expectation.