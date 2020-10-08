Community Lead (m/f/d) bei WeWork

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

Community Lead | Community | Munich, Germany

About Us

WeWork began in 2010 with a vision to build the first global physical platform designed to bring people together. Today, we offer access to a desk, an office, a headquarters, or an entire building in hundreds of cities around the world; with over a third of the Fortune 500 companies being part of the WeWork community.





About the Opportunity

Our Community team is an integral part of our business with the mission to enable our members to create their life’s work.

As a Community Lead, you are integral to the elevated member experience at your WeWork location. You will report to your building each day and will be responsible for ensuring we meet our members’ needs and maintain our WeWork global standards. In addition, you’ll ensure we deliver on our targets for an uncompromised member experience through curated events based on members’ interests, introducing members to each other for business opportunities, and creating a welcoming environment for members and their guests.





In this role, you’ll

Membership Engagement & Retention:

Complete scheduled, monthly conversations with their assigned accounts to help them maximize the value of their WeWork membership while checking in on all members regularly to understand their ongoing experience.

Anticipate member and guest needs before they arise using relevant information collected about members to enhance and personalize their experience.

Follow up in person with all members who’ve submitted a bad rating for conference rooms, poorly rated a ticket, or submitted a negative Medallia response.

Follow the model for issue resolution, utilizing the severity scale to determine the next steps. Ensure the proposed solution fully meets the member’s needs.

Review all Medallia responses to understand areas of improvement and implement proactive changes, keeping member experience top of mind.

Support front desk coverage schedule as needed, ensuring there is consistent coverage during business hours.

Move-In & Move Out :

Conduct pre-move-in meetings with all new accounts to ensure a successful move in.

Complete the New Member Orientation process for all new accounts within the building.

Curate new member on-boarding materials such as welcome member notes, FAQ guides, etc to provide on move-in day.

Conduct move out interviews to understand the departing members’ overall experience.

Sales Support:

Alert appropriate contact on the Growth Team when a member notifies of any desire to have a Growth related conversation (ex. move-out requests, extensions, transfers, etc.).

Hand-off prospective member sales to appropriate sales contacts (walk-ins, current members, guests, etc).

Events:

Provide feedback on programming types (based on member makeup) and evaluate events based on attendance, satisfaction, and impact on the appropriate Events team.

Assist the events teams in hosting weekly “social events” that help to create a community within your location and execute “Value-Driving” events.

Distribute all necessary info to promote the event including posting of weekly events posters and individual event posters.

Ensure building-specific operational requirements are met for each event (elevators, HVAC, etc).

Building Operations and Management:

Conduct morning walkthroughs to address any issues, Escalating any recurring issues to your manager and/or relevant cross-functional teams.

Know and explain WeWork policies and procedures and communicate, inform, and update members on building issues via email, in person, or broadcast.

Manage the energy in the building ensuring music levels and activations are appropriate to the daypart and occasion.

Liaise with in-building, third party cleaning companies to ensure space is kept up to standards.

Safety and Security:

Review and understand the role in the building management & WeWork provided Emergency Action Plans.

Create incident reports as necessary, Respond appropriately and escalate any medical emergency (injury or illness), and respond to instructions from Leadership regarding emergency situations or security alerts.





About You

We’d love to hear from you if you meet the qualifications below:

2+ years of experience in hospitality.

Proficient local language and understanding of local culture required.

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Strong organization skills with the ability to multitask projects from start to finish.

You are attentive to detail and manage tasks efficiently and effectively.

You enjoy and thrive at continually growing relationships.

Ability to foster a positive and motivating work environment, encouraging feedback and innovation.





Life at WeWork

Just as we empower our community, we believe in empowering our team to create their own life’s work. We move fast and challenge each other, but we always make sure we look out for one another. Our culture and values are what make working here rewarding.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. Learn more about diversity at WeWork here.

WeWork will not cover the cost of relocation for this position. Should your application be successful, you would be responsible for your own relocation expenses.