HR Specialist (f/m/d) bei WOW Tech Group

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI GuideInvestment SeminarNew Work Seminar
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Übersicht DatenbankKöpfeUnternehmenInvestorenFriedhofEintragenFAQ
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

HR Specialist (f/m/d)

WOW Tech Group
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

WHO WE ARE?

The WOW Tech Group is one of the world's leading companies in the sex toy market. With our innovative and high-quality brands Womanizer ™ and We-Vibe® we delight millions of customers and help them to have a more fulfilling sex life. Originally founded in 2017 as Start-up Womanizer Group Management, following the merger with the Canadian Standard Innovation® Corporation, we are pursuing the vision of becoming the world's largest player in the industry. The now more than 150 employees are spread over the headquarters in Berlin and the offices in Ottawa, Hong Kong and Shanghai.


WE OFFER YOU:

  • A colorful team of experienced founders, international specialists and interesting people
  • Modern office in Berlin Friedrichshain with state-of-the-art technology
  • Individual development opportunities
  • Language courses (German / English)
  • A refrigerator that always fills up with various drinks and food
  • Attractive employee discounts
  • Strong cohesion - also thanks to regular team events

YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Main contact point for all people related matters
  • Advisory in labour law topics
  • Payroll preparation in close collaboration with accounting and an external service provider
  • Optimization of internal HR related processes and tool usage (e.g. Feedback, L&D)
  • Close collaboration with our HR- and Management teams
  • Developing and implementing structures & projects for employee retention
  • Feelgood Management

YOUR QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Degree in HR, Business or related fields
  • Profound experience in HR Operations – ideally in a fast growing surrounding
  • Very good knowledge of latest labour law and jurisprudence in Germany
  • Passion for people topics and building fruitful relationships
  • First experience in (one or more of) the following topics: Employer branding, employee relations, learning & development, organizational development, process automization
  • Structured, reliable and precise working method whilst being a go-to person
  • High service level and strong analytical, numeric and communication skills
  • Strong language skills in English and German
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Katharina Steinert
https://wowtech.com/career/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
WOW Tech Group
HR Specialist (f/m/d) bei WOW Tech Group
WOW Tech Group
place

Berlin

WOW Tech Group
Talent Acquisition Specialist (f/m/d) bei WOW Tech Group
WOW Tech Group
place

Berlin

Urban Jobs
People & Culture Manager / HR-Manager (m/f/d) bei Urban Jobs
Urban Jobs
place

Berlin

Motius GmbH
Senior Tech Specialist (m/f/d) - JS Fullstack bei Motius GmbH
Motius GmbH
place

München

The Jodel Venture
Head of Growth (m/f/d) bei The Jodel Venture
The Jodel Venture
place

Berlin

Online bewerben