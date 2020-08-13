HR Specialist (f/m/d) bei WOW Tech Group

- JOB_TITLE
- COMPANY_NAME
- JOB_LOCATIONS
HR Specialist (f/m/d)
WOW Tech Group
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020
WHO WE ARE?
The WOW Tech Group is one of the world's leading companies in the sex toy market. With our innovative and high-quality brands Womanizer ™ and We-Vibe® we delight millions of customers and help them to have a more fulfilling sex life. Originally founded in 2017 as Start-up Womanizer Group Management, following the merger with the Canadian Standard Innovation® Corporation, we are pursuing the vision of becoming the world's largest player in the industry. The now more than 150 employees are spread over the headquarters in Berlin and the offices in Ottawa, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
WE OFFER YOU:
- A colorful team of experienced founders, international specialists and interesting people
- Modern office in Berlin Friedrichshain with state-of-the-art technology
- Individual development opportunities
- Language courses (German / English)
- A refrigerator that always fills up with various drinks and food
- Attractive employee discounts
- Strong cohesion - also thanks to regular team events
YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Main contact point for all people related matters
- Advisory in labour law topics
- Payroll preparation in close collaboration with accounting and an external service provider
- Optimization of internal HR related processes and tool usage (e.g. Feedback, L&D)
- Close collaboration with our HR- and Management teams
- Developing and implementing structures & projects for employee retention
- Feelgood Management
YOUR QUALIFICATIONS:
- Degree in HR, Business or related fields
- Profound experience in HR Operations – ideally in a fast growing surrounding
- Very good knowledge of latest labour law and jurisprudence in Germany
- Passion for people topics and building fruitful relationships
- First experience in (one or more of) the following topics: Employer branding, employee relations, learning & development, organizational development, process automization
- Structured, reliable and precise working method whilst being a go-to person
- High service level and strong analytical, numeric and communication skills
- Strong language skills in English and German
Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Katharina Steinert
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen