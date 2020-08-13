HR Specialist (f/m/d) bei WOW Tech Group

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

WHO WE ARE?

The WOW Tech Group is one of the world's leading companies in the sex toy market. With our innovative and high-quality brands Womanizer ™ and We-Vibe® we delight millions of customers and help them to have a more fulfilling sex life. Originally founded in 2017 as Start-up Womanizer Group Management, following the merger with the Canadian Standard Innovation® Corporation, we are pursuing the vision of becoming the world's largest player in the industry. The now more than 150 employees are spread over the headquarters in Berlin and the offices in Ottawa, Hong Kong and Shanghai.



WE OFFER YOU:

A colorful team of experienced founders, international specialists and interesting people

Modern office in Berlin Friedrichshain with state-of-the-art technology

Individual development opportunities

Language courses (German / English)

A refrigerator that always fills up with various drinks and food

Attractive employee discounts

Strong cohesion - also thanks to regular team events





YOUR RESPONSIBILITIES:

Main contact point for all people related matters

Advisory in labour law topics

Payroll preparation in close collaboration with accounting and an external service provider

Optimization of internal HR related processes and tool usage (e.g. Feedback, L&D)

Close collaboration with our HR- and Management teams

Developing and implementing structures & projects for employee retention

Feelgood Management





YOUR QUALIFICATIONS: