Chief Operating Officer (COO) (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Januar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences?

Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen”– adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)”– noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place.

What about you?







Who we are looking for

We are looking for a Chief Operating Officer COO (m/f/d) to join our executive team and take over the role of the internal business leader. In this position, you will be responsible for our Operations, Finance, Business Development and Sales departments and thereby play a key role for the future success of our company. In the Operations department, you will build the foundation of our growth by setting up efficient structures and processes that enable scalability. You will have a critical eye on KPIs and align company wide goals with weekly actions in all departments. Moreover, you will direct and steer financial planning, budgeting and reporting while always having an eye on critical issues and raising them towards management. As part of our executive team, you will be in constant alignment with other peers and contribute to the strategy of our company. If you are a process and numbers-driven person with experience in leadership of growing teams, we are happy to get to know you!







Your responsibilities

Act as the internal business leader and counterpart to the CEO to steer the Operations, Finance, Business Development and Sales departments

Establish company-wide KPIs and performance reports that enable steering of the company on a data-driven base

Handle internal information, align departments and manage communication to employees and between executives while keeping the people base motivated for the next mission

Setup company-wide processes and prioritise actions based on their contribution to our strategy

Support and guide strategic projects to develop our business further and suit long term goals

Contribute to our company strategy in alignment with the executive team

Establish operational excellence in all product and customer related processes







Our requirements

8+ years of experience in high-performance environments such as strategy consulting and fast-growing technology startups

Comfort when making decisions using limited information and resources

Experience in building and managing large teams

Integrity, self-motivation, and a strong interest in the real estate industry

Dedication to excellence and focus on execution

Fluency in German and English







More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A modern & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we’ll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.







