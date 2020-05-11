Head of Content Marketing (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences?

Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen” – adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)” – noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place.

What about you?

Who we are looking for

We are looking for a Head of Content Marketing (m/f/d) who will lead and develop the editorial team and manage authors and external producers in terms of content and technical expertise. Are you an experienced professional who wants to join a fast-evolving environment where you can be the north star for our Content Team?

We already have a team of content specialists which we will expand and build up our Video production - that is where you will take over to advise, challenge and hold all the strains together to lead this creative team to full success. Are you not only a strong leader and character who is able to give the team enough freedom to unfold to their limits but also able to take a step back and outline a bigger picture that transports our vision and spirit to our customers? If you are bold enough to take care of a creative team working on multiple media and channels, never losing the overview of the numbers you want to reach - Zenhomes is now the perfect place to show your skills.





Your responsibilities

You are responsible for leading and developing our team of content specialists.

You will be responsible for the conception and editorial creation of content (text + video + audio) for our marketing and communication channels.

You are ensuring high content quality and consistent storytelling in compliance with the communication guidelines.

You will create concepts for the implementation and optimization of a target group-oriented content marketing strategy.

You will be in charge of maximizing the outreach of our content campaigns by analyzing content performance and create goal-oriented and result-oriented reports.

You coordinate and improve processes and act as an interface to other teams and cooperation partners.

You give your team orientation, set priorities and clear goals, make decisions and thereby actively drive further development.

Our requirements

You completed your university studies, ideally with communication or marketing background or a comparable qualification.

You have at least 10 years of management experience, preferably in a start-up environment.

You have a deep understanding of SEO and content outreach campaigns.

You are high self-motivated and you have the drive to tackle complex problems.

Your analytical skills are excellent and you have a hands-on mentality.

You have great communication and mentoring skills.

You are able to work comfortably under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

Your language skills are on German native-speaker level and you are fluent in English.

More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A modern & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we’ll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.

Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV and a short cover letter detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!

Starting: ASAP