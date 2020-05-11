Head of Finance and Controlling (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Mai 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences?

Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen” – adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)” – noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place.

What about you?

Who we are looking for

We are looking for an entrepreneurial Head of Finance & Controlling (m/f/d) to build up our finance function as a strategic collaborator within our senior management.

Are you determined to build your own vision of an actionable, data-driven finance department from scratch? Then we got the right challenge for you! As our main responsible for Finance you will facilitate the strategic steering of the company by developing and monitoring all essential business including controlling and unit economic reports. In addition, you will be acting as a sparring partner to our CEO, you will be planning the strategic financing of the company and preparing future funding rounds!

At Zenhomes, you can bring in your communication skills working with all departments to define, manage and control budgets to establish transparency on costs and spendings which build the base for your profitability analyses. If you are an entrepreneurial thinker who wants to join an environment where you can build up finance operations to support the ramp-up of Zenhomes’ financial structure - we are waiting for you.

Your responsibilities

You act as a strategic business partner to the senior management by establishing a transparent, data-driven and fully actionable finance department.

You develop and monitor all essential business, controlling and unit economic reports to further facilitate the strategic steering of the company.

You act as a sparring partner to our CEO regarding financial matters in general and the strategic financing of the company in particular, involving future funding rounds.

You define, manage and control budgets and establish transparency on costs and spendings which build the base for profitability analyses.

You are responsible to build up our finance operations that support the ramp-up of financial structure within our company, including dunning processes, cashflow-management, and accounting.

Our requirements

You have at least four years of professional experience in a similar environment.

You hold a business or finance degree from a top university and you graduated from among the top ten percent.

You hold a CIIA or CFA certificate (optional).

You have excellent analytical skills and hands-on mentality and you work comfortably under pressure and meet tight deadlines.

You are highly self-motivated and you have the drive to tackle complex problems.

You have proficient knowledge of the tools required to succeed in your field (e.g. especially advanced skills with Microsoft Excel).

You are on the language level of a german native speaker and fluent in English.





More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A modern & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we’ll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.

Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV and a short cover letter detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!

