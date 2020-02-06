Head of HR (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences? Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen” – adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)” – noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start. It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful.

To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place.

What about you?







Who we are looking for

We are looking for a Head of HR (m/f/d) who has already gained relevant experience in the Startup Environment in the field of HR and Recruiting and now wants to make the next career step. In this position, you will play a key role in the development of our organisation and in the scaling of our team. Therefore, relevant experience in different fields of HR and in leadership is a must. As our organisation grows, we are entering a new stage that offers new challenges and opportunities. Make this challenge yours and shape the future of our company in your new role.

We think in solutions, rather than problems. If you do so too, we are happy to get to know you!







Your responsibilities

You are responsible for setting up an HR department that helps us scale our organisation

You enable the team to do their tasks and provide them with guidance and insights

You have an eye on internal HR topics like cultural development, efficiency, processes and feedback management

You manage external topics like contract design, negotiation with external recruiters, solving of legal questions and establishment of our employer branding

You set up a structure that is backed by data-driven decision making

You manage and grow a team of HR managers and internal recruiters







Our requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Human Resources or a related field

5+ years experience in a fast-paced and scaling HR environment

Fluency in German and good English skills

Experience in HR Admin and Recruiting topics

Leadership experience and goal oriented mindset







More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win it as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A cozy & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we’ll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.







Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV and a short cover letter detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!

Starting: ASAP