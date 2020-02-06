Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Januar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences? Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen”– adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)”– noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike. Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start. It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place.

Who we are looking for

We are looking for a Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) who wants to work in a highly modern environment on our fast-growing product, which will soon dominate the field of PropTech.It would be ideal for us if you are very customer-oriented and are already experienced in IT and Platforms. If you put emphasis on structured implementation, if you are not a type that chases after an old plan and if problems result in changing your approach your mindset will totally fit here! If it is important for you to make your product perfect for our customers - this is your next challenge.

Your responsibilities

You will build an extremely complex product with us and you will be part of a cross-functional team, but also communicate with other Product Managers who work on other subproducts. In addition to the Real Estate Management and Rental team, there will be a new team that will take care of Finances and Asset Management. We are not just looking for a Product Manager, but for a visionary who wants to implement his ideas with us.

You are responsible for the product roadmap of your team and responsible for achieving our business goals.

You can prioritize to manage the tasks in your cross-functional team so that the workflow and time management are ideally aligned.

Our requirements

Bachelor or Master degree in Economics or a related field.

More than three years of professional experience as a Product Manager, ideally in the IT environment.

More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win it as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A cozy & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV and a short cover letter detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!

