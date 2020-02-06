Senior Backend Engineer (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences? Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen”– adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)”– noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of-thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place. What about you?







Who are we looking for

We are looking for an engineer who will drive the development of the most complex features of our product. You love to design applications and to work with complex domains. You are a good analyst who makes decisions about architecture tradeoffs, and you are excited about our domain and mission. As an early hire, we expect you to help us to build a simple and efficient organization with a flat hierarchy and a productive environment. Check ourtech radar on GitHubso that you know languages, frameworks, and techniques that we use.







Your responsibilities

Build state-of-the-art architecture.

Prototype and deliver the features of our product.

Ensure reliable delivery of our roadmap.







Our requirements

You already took part in the development of several business domain-heavy products.

Distributed systems, domain-driven design, event sourcing, and other architecture concepts are known to you and you had an experience with some of them.

You are a great java developer. More languages are a plus.

You are an advocate of testing and could name yourself as a software engineer in a test.

You speak fluently English







More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A modern & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we’ll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.







