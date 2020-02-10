Senior Data Analyst (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences? Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen” – adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)” – noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of-thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place. What about you?







Who are we looking for

We are looking for a senior data analyst, who would love to make a major impact on the data culture of the whole company. You have an entrepreneurial mindset and want to contribute to a company's growth strategy. You love non-trivial business models and ready to explore a combination of marketplace, network and SaaS as a whole. You are an excellent communicator and enjoy helping teams to achieve company objectives.







Your responsibilities

Create and execute on a data roadmap

Work with the marketing team to execute across all the distribution channels

Work with the product team to grow customer loyalty and engagement

Build user-friendly data models and roll out BI tools

Manage contractors when external help is required







Our requirements

You have experience with a product, SaaS or marketplace businesses

You are fluent with the BI stack (SQL, Pivot Tables, PowerBI/Looker or similar)

You have experience of running tracking on web/mobile/offline and understand the difference of attribution models

You are familiar with the fundamentals of data engineering and data science to cover the whole stack if necessary

You can calculate KPIs like LTV, CAC, ROI, etc. and know when and how to apply them







More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A modern & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we’ll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.







Fancy a challenge?

Apply directly here with your resume/CV detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly.



