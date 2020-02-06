Senior Operations Manager (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences? Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen”– adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)”– noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of-thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

Who we are looking for

We are looking for a Senior Operations Manager (m/f/d) who wants to become the knowledge leader for her/his own projects. As an analytical thinker, you won’t lose the overview of fast-faced projects because you are used to managing highly complex projects.

In your daily business, you will optimize processes in all our company’s areas and work with our international and cross-functional teams - you are engaging and able to stoke others while implementing new processes. Not only internal but also externally you can take over responsibility, lead negotiations and establish smooth-running integrations with third parties.

Our goal is to provide our customers with the smartest solution on the market and accordingly, your view is always our customer’s view. By managing and implementing different stakeholders you create a perfect mechanism. Your focus is data and numbers and you have strong analytical skills that will help you to set up KPIs and to create reports.

Your responsibilities

Manage negotiations with partners and set up cooperations

Establish smooth integrations with third parties

Manage the complexity of fast-pacing projects in changing environments

Set up strategies to reach your targets and manage them

Steer your project based on OKRs and proactively analyze data

Our requirements

Bachelor Degree from a top university

Professional experience in a similar field

Language Skills and Level: German native, English fluent

Strength in operation setup

Fast conception of new topics

Understanding for different stakeholders

Customer view and comprehension

Numbers and KPI driven mentality

Motivated and assertive character (drive to push)

More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win it as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with healthy food, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A cozy & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Prenzlauerberg – a place with history; Zalando & Rocket Internet were started in the very same office.

Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV and a short cover letter detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!

Starting: ASAP