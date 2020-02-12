Senior Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences?

Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen” – adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)” – noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place.

What about you?







Who we are looking for

We are looking for a Product Marketing Manager (m/f/d) who wants to work in an agile and fast-paced environment within our multidisciplinary Marketing and Product teams.

Based on your previous experience, you are a Marketing allrounder with a focus on storytelling and therefore able to bring our product perception to the next level. In your daily business, you will design, monitor and optimize cross-channel marketing campaigns for the launch and marketing of our products and services. You will be responsible for the systematic installation and evaluation of market data and customer demand analyses and will support the improvement of user behavior.

This role will give you the opportunity to work with our experts from both Marketing and Product and lead your own projects to success.

You can manage complexity and deal with multiple topics at the same time? You wish to be part of a fast-growing innovative company with new exciting challenges? Then we are happy to get to know you for expanding our diverse team.







Your responsibilities

Designing, monitoring and optimizing cross-channel marketing campaigns for the launch and marketing of our products and services

The systematic installation and evaluation of market data

Creating and analyzing customer demand and supporting the improvement of user behavior

You manage to work with the marketing team, our designers and editorial staff to optimize communication and work processes

Align complex topics with business goals

You establish a sense of detail in any of your actions







Our requirements

Bachelor Degree

Language Skills and Level: German native, English fluent

At least five years of professional experience in Marketing

Fast understanding of new topics

Very good communication skills

Attention to detail and focus on the essential

Drive to push







More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win it as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A cozy & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we'll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.







Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV and a short cover letter detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!

Starting: ASAP