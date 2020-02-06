Senior UX Designer (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Februar 2020

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences?

Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

“Zen” – adj. – Complete and absolute peace. [Urban Dictionary]

“Home(s)” – noun (pl.) – a house, apartment, or other shelter that is the usual residence a person, family or household. [Thesaurus]

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place.

What about you?







Who we are looking for

To build a whole new team, we are looking for a Senior UX Designer (m/f/x) who will help us to shape our product into pixel-perfect and delightful solutions. Your role will be designing everything on the tenant side of the new ecosystem; something that never has been there before!

Are you able to tackle complex tasks and translate product requirements as well as customer insights into highly desirable intuitive products? Do you want to create a product that has an impact on the whole real estate market? Then we are looking forward to your application.







Your responsibilities

Design concepts and new features by finding the balance between customer needs and business requirements.

Support your product team and collaborate with other teams to ensure design intent throughout development.

Produce wireframes, flows, information architecture, data visualization, storyboards, and scenarios and thereby depict interaction solutions that are in line with business and IT requirements.

Drafting and executing new ideas based on user insights in cooperation with our UX Researcher.

Design and prototype interfaces in areas such as mobile, web and desktop.

Communicate and present your work and strategic approach in our weekly sprint-reviews







Our requirements

You have at least 4 years of experience as a UX Designer.

As you will be starting a brand new product with your interdisciplinary team by connecting landlords and tenants, you have energy and are able to take ownership of your work.

A strong background in digital Products and Apps is a must, and as a plus: you already know the startup culture.

Tools like Sketch and Invision are familiar to you (or any other equivalent prototyping tools - as we are always open for new technologies, methods, and tools)

You are fluent in English

Experience with Fintech or social networking apps is a plus

Motivation: You are always up to solving problems, and you have the get-things-done mindset to reach the goals

Hands-on: You are a skilled expert and love to draft and execute new ideas based on user insights using mood boards, storyboards, wireframes, and prototypes.

Someone who loves a challenge: You are faced with an ancient analog process but transform it into a digitally accessible innovative solution.

Team player: You can easily communicate your thoughts as well as being a good listener. A good sense of humor is a must!

Empathy: You have no trouble putting yourself in someone else’s shoes to understand what is the main pain point and the best solutions to ensure a joy-of-use

Curiousity: You are ready to uncover insights every day to further our knowledge and understanding of our users







More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win it as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with healthy food, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A cozy & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we’ll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.







Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV, portfolio (as links to your portfolio or whatever can show us which products you already have enriched with your professional creativity), motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!





Starting date: ASAP