SEO Manager Off Page (m/f/d) bei Zenhomes GmbH

What we are building

Times and people change, but humans will always need a place to live in. Why then is finding and operating our homes still one of the arguably worst possible experiences? Hundreds of applicants for the same apartment, weird & intransparent calculation of utilities, let alone the hassle to find someone qualified to fix something reliably and in time when it gets broken? Yeah, we’ve all been there.

That is why we started Zenhomes.

It is our vision to give everyone absolute peace around their home. We believe the best way to make this happen is by creating the first digital ecosystem around housing. A platform where all stakeholders interact digitally and seamlessly, from tenants to landlords, from banks to estate agents, handymen and property managers alike.

Having obliterated the archaic methods of traditional, manual- and paper-based property management through our platform “Vermietet.de”, we now enable tens-of-thousands of people to better manage their homes all across Germany. But this is just the start.

It has always been up to the innovators, the tinkerers, the pioneers, and bold implementers to take a leap of faith, even when others are still doubtful. To take matters in their own hands and courageously make a step forward, despite the odds, to make the world a better place. What about you?







Who we are looking for

We are looking for a SEO and Marketing Cooperations Manager (m/f/d) who wants to work in an agile and fast-paced environment within our multidisciplinary Marketing team. In this role, you are responsible for the planning, implementation, and optimization of outreach- and influencer campaigns. Your goal will be to maximize the visibility of our brands by successful acquisition and support of link-, social- and affiliate cooperations. In your daily business, you evaluate the quality of websites and partners according to predefined KPIs and derive targeted recommendations for action from them.

We are on a mission and want to add you as an extremely passionated growth hacker who has a 'permanent beta' mentality! Do you feel addressed? Then we are happy to receive your application for a rocket start into 2020!







Your responsibilities

Planning, implementing and optimizing of outreach- and influencer campaigns

Analyze of link- and website values with market standard tools

Acquisition of partners for content marketing campaigns

Verification and adjustment of partner based conversion tracking

Creation of market and competition analyses and reports

Increasing the visibility of our brands







Our requirements

Experience in SEO off-page optimization, Affiliate Marketing or marketing partnerships field

At least three years of professional experience in Marketing

Language Skills and Level: German native, English fluent

Excellent project management and communication skills

Good analytical skills, experience with MS Excel, Google Sheets or other analytical tools

You are always hungry for knowledge and closely follow the industry trends and best practices







More reasons to join

Every single day, you strive to be the best in what you do. Your ambition and dedication is what defines you and you are looking for an environment that supports and nurtures these traits. Welcome to Zenhomes - you will feel right at home with us. Furthermore, working with us comes with some other nice perks, too:

Competitive Salary and Equity Participation. We are in on this mission together – and will win as a team. That’s why next to competitive pay, everyone is offered a piece of the company.

Healthy Food & Beverage. Kitchen stocked with fruits, snacks, drinks and as much Mate and beer as you want? Check.

Triple-A Equipment. Your best performance requires the best tools. So you tell us what you need and we get it, no questions asked. Yes, even weird mousepads.

A Workplace You’ll Love. A modern & light-filled office in the heart of Berlin Mitte.

Visa Assistance. Berlin is the place to be and we want to get you here! Therefore we'll help you to organize your visa and get all the papers sorted! We also find the first place to stay for you and we will accompany your journey to Berlin.







Fancy a challenge?

Then apply directly here with your resume/CV and a short cover letter detailing your specific skills, motivations, and your availabilities. We are looking forward to receiving your application and will get in touch with you quickly!



Starting: ASAP