Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Zenjob GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin September 2020

About us

We are looking for a Senior Product Manager (m/w/x) to join one of our Agile cross functional teams as part of our 40 person strong Product & Engineering department. You will get the chance to work on a revolutionary product which has the potential to fundamentally change the relationship between companies and employees.

Our goal (at) Zenjob is to match people with work that interests them by giving them the freedom to decide when and where they want to work.





Tasks

Research and understand customer needs and define product requirements.

Manage the product roadmap and connect with key stakeholders.

Contribute to the product strategy and translate the goals into your team.

Manage a product backlog, write user stories and quantify their business value.

Schedule sprints and prioritise what should be shipped next.

Support continuous product discovery and lean product decisions.

Represent the customer inside of Zenjob.





Requirements

Have a solid technical understanding and have successfully worked in an agile environment.

Can drive complex strategic initiatives and align a team towards common goals.

Be able to easily transition between company strategies and daily team efforts.

Embrace change and appreciate a constantly improving product development setup.

Have high attention to detail and are familiar with Wireframing, competitor analysis, benchmarking.

Have excellent communication skills and you fluently speak English (German is a plus).

Love to create new product features starting from hypothesis to initial idea to product specifications, hand-over to the dev team and testing and release.





Perks and benefits

Flexible working hours

As a family-friendly company we know that juggling your personal and work life can get complicated. We want to support you as much as we can to reduce this stress by offering flexible work and hours. We understand that childcare issues come up, therefore you can bring your children along when needed.

Learning opportunities

We're hungry to learn. As well as our internal Zenjob university platform, which enables us to exchange skills and expertise with one and other, we also encourage ongoing development opportunities such as our internal mentoring programme and external training. Additionally, we offer the opportunity to improve your language skills with in-house German and English lessons.

Dog friendly office

Our Zennies have a soft spot for dogs; so much in fact, there is even a slack channel dedicated to Dogs of Zenjob.

Keeping active

We believe moving is important. We encourage you to take a walk rather than rely on Slack and emails, get active with table tennis and for something to really get the blood pumping, we offer discounted Gym membership for FitX below us at our Berlin Headquarters.

Keeping fueled

It's not only important what you do with your body, but what you put into it. Twice a week fresh fruit is delivered to the office and every Friday we also have our yummy company lunch. That said, the customary birthday cake or treats brought back from holiday are definitely hard to say no to.

Onboarding We believe that a proper onboarding is key to a great and productive start into your new role. In your first few days at Zenjob, you'll get to know your fellow new joiners, meet your team for lunch and discover insights from every department. You will also find out about our culture, our history and what we have planned for the future!



If this sounds good, then we’d love to hear from you

Please send us your CV and any other important documents. Rather than attaching your standard cover letter, please outline (in one page) why this position is of interest to you, what you feel you can contribute to the team and what you're most passionate about (not only work related - we want to find out more about you!).

We are looking forward to your application!