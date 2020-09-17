Teamlead People and Culture (m/f/d) bei zenloop GmbH

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin Oktober 2020

What We Do

We are the leading integrated experience management platform in Europe. With our Software-as-a-Service solution, companies from multiple different industries are able to collect, cluster and analyze customer feedback they receive through various channels along their customer journeys.

After analyzing the feedback, our platform automatically derives tailored and individual measures to retain satisfied customers and win back churning customers. This way, we enable companies to successfully identify growth drivers and pitfalls along their customer journeys, turn satisfied customers into brand advocates and minimize losses in revenue generated by customer churn.





Why We Do It

Our ultimate goal is to enable every company in the world to have their customers at the heart of their actions. By always striving for excellence in tech and being bold thought leaders in our field, we aim to empower companies globally to successfully transform the voice of the customer into prosperous long-term relationships.





Tasks

Your role at zenloop:

Evolve and execute an HR and hiring strategy that enables sustainable and successful company growth

Design a Learning and Development strategy, including career a career path model and team development initiatives

Champion a performance culture, reviewing and making recommendations on productivity and efficiency

Be a trusted partner for employees and the leadership team who gives sound advice

Automate the recruitment reporting in cooperation with BI and the Developers team

Provide recommendations and implement best practice HR, considering commercial outcomes





Requirements

You're the right person for us if you…

Are positive and can meet challenges with a smile

Have gained minimum 5 to 6 years of HR experience with at least 2 years in a holistic Senior HR/HRBP/HR Teamlead function & min. 3 years in recruiting in a fast paced environment

Want to act hands-on and lead your team of 2 team members, with potential to grow the team

Have strong interpersonal skills and fluency in business English and min. B2 level German

Have a strong work ethic and the ability to maintain a high level of professionalism and confidentiality

Demonstrate high quality in your work and set standards with us by outgrowing yourself

Want to learn and grow together as a team to reach the next level





Benefits

That's what we offer:

zenloop is a rapidly growing company with big ambitions. We offer the ideal breeding ground for a steep learning curve and professional development

Experienced founder and management team who cares about you and your tasks

A lot of responsibility and creative freedom for projects that you own

Growing together is one of our core values. To facilitate our growth as a team, we come together twice a year for team events in different European cities

With our weekly fitness courses, we give everyone interested the opportunity to participate in a team-based sporting activity

We care about your personal growth. That is why we provide you with an annual training budget which you can spend on growth-related topics of your interest



Does it sound like you? Do our vision and culture inspire you? Then join us on our way to becoming the leading Customer Experience Management platform worldwide and contribute to the next big success story!

Send us your application, including your earliest start date and salary expectations, via our applicant portal.

We evaluate every qualified person regardless of age, gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability status or religion according to their skills.