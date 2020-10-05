(Senior) Software Product Manager (m/f/d) bei zolar

- JOB_TITLE
(Senior) Software Product Manager (m/f/d)
zolar
Berlin
- Vollzeit
- Mit Berufserfahrung
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020
Clean energy for everyone.
Inspired by our love for the planet, we are creating a liveable future for all humans with renewable energy. Our mission is to build a solar plant on every roof in the world. We enable homeowners to produce their own green electricity and at the same time actively contribute to climate protection.
Tasks
- As (Senior) Product Manager you are responsible for taking our core digital operational product (the ZPC, Zolar Project Center) to the next level
- You shape the product vision and strategy together with senior leadership
- You build a strong team with our software developers using proven (agile) product development methods
- You build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and leverage those relationships to understand requirements in detail
- You know exactly what data to consider / generate in order to take product decisions
- You ensure excellent product quality and reliability
- You take responsibility for creating and executing the product roadmap; you make the roadmap and the underlying prioritization transparent
Requirements
- You have at least 5 years of experience as a Product Manager working in a fast growing start-up (platform businesses and working with offline partners are a big plus)
- You have relevant experience you can leverage to bring our product development to the next level whilst thinking out of the box to create innovative solutions
- You have a strong sense of accountability and ownership
- You work outcome-oriented and get things done
- You work well in cross-functional teams
- You own the details and take decisions based on facts and data (whenever reasonably possible)
- Fluency in English and preferably German
Benefits
- Flexible working hours and contract of employment of indefinite duration
- The possibility to work partly remote
- Be part of a team that is motivated to make an impact each day
- Pioneer of the energy revolution to achieve a 100% renewable energies supply
- Plenty of room for own ideas and creative implementation of innovative solutions
- Our open feedback culture, we offer regular feedback discussions
- Numbers and goals are transparently communicated during our monthly All-Stars meeting
- Reduced Urban Sports Club M-membership
- Free energy suppliers such as fruits and drinks
- Our company culture, which is important to us - team events happen regularly
Let's co-determine the energy revolution together and become part of team!
Ellin Eberhard is looking forward to your application!
Ellin Eberhard
