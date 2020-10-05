(Senior) Software Product Manager (m/f/d) bei zolar

Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

Clean energy for everyone.

Inspired by our love for the planet, we are creating a liveable future for all humans with renewable energy. Our mission is to build a solar plant on every roof in the world. We enable homeowners to produce their own green electricity and at the same time actively contribute to climate protection.





Tasks

As (Senior) Product Manager you are responsible for taking our core digital operational product (the ZPC, Zolar Project Center) to the next level

You shape the product vision and strategy together with senior leadership

You build a strong team with our software developers using proven (agile) product development methods

You build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and leverage those relationships to understand requirements in detail

You know exactly what data to consider / generate in order to take product decisions

You ensure excellent product quality and reliability

You take responsibility for creating and executing the product roadmap; you make the roadmap and the underlying prioritization transparent





Requirements

You have at least 5 years of experience as a Product Manager working in a fast growing start-up (platform businesses and working with offline partners are a big plus)

You have relevant experience you can leverage to bring our product development to the next level whilst thinking out of the box to create innovative solutions

You have a strong sense of accountability and ownership

You work outcome-oriented and get things done

You work well in cross-functional teams

You own the details and take decisions based on facts and data (whenever reasonably possible)

Fluency in English and preferably German





Benefits

Flexible working hours and contract of employment of indefinite duration

The possibility to work partly remote

Be part of a team that is motivated to make an impact each day

Pioneer of the energy revolution to achieve a 100% renewable energies supply

Plenty of room for own ideas and creative implementation of innovative solutions

Our open feedback culture, we offer regular feedback discussions

Numbers and goals are transparently communicated during our monthly All-Stars meeting

Reduced Urban Sports Club M-membership

Free energy suppliers such as fruits and drinks

Our company culture, which is important to us - team events happen regularly

Let's co-determine the energy revolution together and become part of team!

Ellin Eberhard is looking forward to your application!