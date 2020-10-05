(Senior) Software Product Manager (m/f/d) bei zolar

Mein Account Abmelden Anmelden
StartseiteBusinessTechnologieFintechFoodHealthKarrierePerspektiveMediaMobilityThemen-Specials
ShopSo geht Startup – Teil 1Investment Guide 2020Business in ChinaNew WorkKI Guide
ARBEITNEHMERJob-ÜbersichtTop ArbeitgeberJobs der WocheBrutto-Netto-RechnerARBEITGEBERStellenanzeige schaltenPreiseAGB & FAQ
Übersicht AwardsJetzt teilnehmenFAQ
Übersicht EventsGründerszene SpätschichtGründerszene DaysGründerszene Dinner
Begriffe
Mediadaten
Mein Account
Abmelden
keyboard_arrow_leftZurück zur Übersicht
edit bearbeiten

(Senior) Software Product Manager (m/f/d)

zolar
Berlin
  • Vollzeit
  • Mit Berufserfahrung
Online bewerben
close

Du willst Dir dieses Stellenangebot per E-Mail zusenden?

Hinweise zu Versand, Datenschutz und Widerruf
Frühestmöglicher Eintrittstermin November 2020

Clean energy for everyone.

Inspired by our love for the planet, we are creating a liveable future for all humans with renewable energy. Our mission is to build a solar plant on every roof in the world. We enable homeowners to produce their own green electricity and at the same time actively contribute to climate protection.

Tasks

  • As (Senior) Product Manager you are responsible for taking our core digital operational product (the ZPC, Zolar Project Center) to the next level
  • You shape the product vision and strategy together with senior leadership
  • You build a strong team with our software developers using proven (agile) product development methods
  • You build strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders and leverage those relationships to understand requirements in detail
  • You know exactly what data to consider / generate in order to take product decisions
  • You ensure excellent product quality and reliability
  • You take responsibility for creating and executing the product roadmap; you make the roadmap and the underlying prioritization transparent

Requirements

  • You have at least 5 years of experience as a Product Manager working in a fast growing start-up (platform businesses and working with offline partners are a big plus)
  • You have relevant experience you can leverage to bring our product development to the next level whilst thinking out of the box to create innovative solutions
  • You have a strong sense of accountability and ownership
  • You work outcome-oriented and get things done
  • You work well in cross-functional teams
  • You own the details and take decisions based on facts and data (whenever reasonably possible)
  • Fluency in English and preferably German

Benefits

  • Flexible working hours and contract of employment of indefinite duration
  • The possibility to work partly remote
  • Be part of a team that is motivated to make an impact each day
  • Pioneer of the energy revolution to achieve a 100% renewable energies supply
  • Plenty of room for own ideas and creative implementation of innovative solutions
  • Our open feedback culture, we offer regular feedback discussions
  • Numbers and goals are transparently communicated during our monthly All-Stars meeting
  • Reduced Urban Sports Club M-membership
  • Free energy suppliers such as fruits and drinks
  • Our company culture, which is important to us - team events happen regularly

Let's co-determine the energy revolution together and become part of team!

Ellin Eberhard is looking forward to your application!

Kontaktdaten/Ansprechpartner
Ellin Eberhard
https://www.zolar.de/
Bitte beziehe Dich bei Deiner Bewerbung auf Gründerszene
Online bewerben
Über unsTeamJobsKontaktImpressumDatenschutzPresseMediadaten
Stellenanzeige
Kontaktinformationen
Ähnliche Stellen
zolar
(Senior) Software Product Manager (m/f/d) bei zolar
zolar
place

Berlin

Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
Senior Product Manager (m/f/d) bei Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
Belfry Medical GmbH (Subsidiary of Sanity Group GmbH)
place

Berlin

Avrios International AG
Product Manager (m/f/d) - for SaaS Scale-Up bei Avrios International AG
Avrios International AG
place

Berlin

Comatch
Senior Product Manager (m/w/d) - Digital bei Comatch
Comatch
place

Berlin

Appinio GmbH
Product Manager (m/f/d) - App & Website bei Appinio GmbH
Appinio GmbH
place

Online bewerben